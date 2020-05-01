TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 2nd May

State of Happiness is just one of the gems on today...

There’s a Dad’s Army extravaganza on BBC2, Norwegian drama State of Happiness comes to BBC4 and there’s more drama for Fenisha in Casualty. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

State of Happiness, from 9pm, BBC4

This Norwegian drama opens in the late 1960s as big oil companies are pulling out of coastal town Stavanger (‘religious, rainy, cold,’ says a US oil boss dismissively) after test drilling has come up short. But when a Phillips Petroleum rep flies in with the brief to ‘get out as quickly and cheaply as humanly possible’, he finds that their man in Stavanger has a different agenda… Beautifully shot, this is a worthy addition to BBC4’s roster of quality foreign drama.

★★★★ JP

Dad’s Army, from 6pm, BBC2

There are plenty of documentaries and war films celebrating the 75th anniversary of VE Day this week, but here’s a couple of lighthearted hours devoted to the much-loved sitcom about the Home Guard in World War Two. At 6pm there’s the comedy drama We’re Doomed! The Dad’s Army Story, starring Paul Ritter and John Sessions, followed by a classic episode of the sitcom at 7pm. On Friday you can see the 1971 Dad’s Army spin-off feature film (5.15pm, Sony Movies Classic) plus the 2016 remake (8.30pm, ITV). Only a stupid boy would miss all this!

★★★★ JP

Casualty, 7.40pm, BBC1

So now Ethan knows paramedic Fenisha is pregnant after their one-night stand and Will knows Ethan may be the father of his girlfriend’s baby! This story jumps forward dramatically after a sensitive episode was pulled from the run, but there’s a recap to bring us up to speed. Elsewhere, after a day of doing the work of two people, Noel demands a meeting with Connie.

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ride Upon the Storm, two series (20 episodes), All4



The performances are superb in this riveting Danish drama centring on a dysfunctional family headed by philandering priest Johannes (The Killing’s Lars Mikkelsen), who begins to have doubts about his faith.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, 8.30pm, BBC2

A great cast including Lily James, Tom Courtenay, Penelope Wilton and Jessica Brown Findlay makes this mouthful of a movie a Saturday-night treat. Lily plays Juliet, a writer visiting postwar Guernsey who is investigating the book club of the title but ends up finding out a lot more about the island during its recent German occupation.

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Dad’s Army evening on TV tonight, if you know what’s wise.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV guide.

Happy viewing!