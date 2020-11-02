TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 2nd November

Who Do You Think You Are? is just one of the gems on today...

Liz Carr finds out about her family’s colourful past in the final Who Do You Think You Are?, Freddie Flintoff co-hosts new reality show Don’t Rock the Boat, and more drama for Nicole Kidman in The Undoing. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Don’t Rock the Boat, 9pm, ITV

Britain has hundreds of miles of stunning coastline – but we’re not entirely convinced this is the best way to see it! Twelve celebrities – including soap star Adam Thomas and Olympian Victoria Pendleton – are split into teams to row the length of the UK, over eight legs from St Ives to Lochinver. If the choppy seas, cramped conditions and seasickness weren’t enough, presenters Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu will put them through challenges on land where they can win potential advantages over their rivals. Continues all week.

★★★★ SP

Who Do You Think You Are?, 9pm, BBC1

We’ve witnessed all sorts of surprising revelations during this show, but cases of attempted murder have been pretty rare! Former Silent Witness star Liz Carr is a thoroughly entertaining companion as we travel with her through her family tree and learn how her great-great-great-grandfather was suspected of trying to kill his landlord in Northern Ireland. Liz also learns about the tragic upbringing of her grandfather, John Hughes, and is thrilled to discover more about his Naval service and his love of travel, which she has inherited.

★★★★ CC

The Undoing, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Picking up from last week, Grace (Nicole Kidman) is reeling from the news of Elena’s murder. Meanwhile, Grace’s other half Jonathan (Hugh Grant) is nowhere to be seen. As Grace learns that Jonathan’s been lying about almost every element of his life, she begins to unravel. Is she a reliable narrator? Is Jonathan a criminal? With the investigating detectives acting like a couple of modern-day Columbos (their methods will never hold up in court) will Grace’s privileged background protect her?

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Deadwater Fell, season one, All 4/BritBox

David Tennant, who recently played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des, stars as a Scottish village doctor who may or may not have killed his family after his wife and three young children perish in a house fire in this involving crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Children Act, 9pm, BBC2

Based on the novel by Ian McEwan (who also scripted), this elegant, austere drama follows high-court judge Dame Emma Thompson as she presides over life-and-death decisions while her personal life crumbles. Her latest case, involving a young Jehovah’s Witness refusing a life-saving blood transfusion, comes about just as husband Stanley Tucci has had enough of their polite, platonic marriage. Emma is supremely good and brings a quiet despair and tenderness that hints at a deeper turmoil.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leeds United v Leicester City 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss Who Do You Think You Are? on TV tonight – a great finale

Happy viewing!