TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 2nd September

Roy Cropper is this week’s Coronation Street Icon, GOT’s Maisie Williams stars in new Sky One drama Two Weeks to Live, and Michael Portillo embarks on another one of his Great Continental Railway Journeys. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Two Weeks to Live, 10pm, Sky One/Now TV

Having made her name as Game of Thrones assassin Arya Stark, Maisie Williams portrays yet another dangerous woman in this six-part series. Kim Noakes is a young misfit who, having lived off the grid with her mother (Fleabag’s Sian Clifford) for most of her life, sets off on a mission to wreak revenge on the man who killed her father. Fans of Killing Eve will enjoy this action-packed offering, which also features some romance and Maisie showing off fine comedy timing to balance out her well-honed talent for combat.

★★★★ SMA

Coronation Street Icons: Roy Cropper, 8.30pm, ITV

We defy anyone not to get teary-eyed in this latest Weatherfield tribute, which not only celebrates the unique character that is Roy Cropper, but the iconic partnership that was Roy and Hayley. Actor David Neilson – brought in for just six episodes in 1995 but who has now notched up over 2,200 – talks about Roy’s penchant for beige, and how his alter-ego’s original shopping bag actually belonged to his own late mother. Contributors include Julie Hesmondhalgh, Stephanie Cole and Alison King, better known as Hayley, Roy’s late mother Sylvia, and Carla.

★★★★ AS

Great Continental Railway Journeys, 8pm, BBC2

In an episode originally scheduled for last week, Michael Portillo explores what was once the Austro-Hungarian Empire. He begins in Linz, Austria, then heads to Prague, where he admires the architecture and has lunch in a restaurant where food arrives by miniature train. Michael tells the story of Nicholas Winton, who saved hundreds of Jewish children from the Nazis, before concluding in Bratislava in Slovakia.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Designated Survivor, seasons 1-3, Netflix

With the US elections just around the corner, sit back and watch what happens when a low-ranking politician has to take over the running of America after a bomb kills the president and all his top officials. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the lead role.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Dark Mirror, BBC iPlayer

Fans of the golden age of Hollywood who feel short-changed by the lack of tributes to Olivia de Havilland, who died recently aged 104, can get two of the star for the price of one in this 1946 drama. The psychological thriller – a genre very much in vogue in the 1940s – sees De Havilland play identical twins, one of whom has committed a murder, and Lew Ayres plays the psychologist trying to help a police detective determine which sister is the killer. Available on BBC iPlayer for a limited period.

Live sport

Premier League Darts 7pm, Sky Sports Arena

Soaps on TV tonight

