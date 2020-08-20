TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 20th August

Emmerdale Family Tree: The Dingles, Older and Wiser is just one of the gems on today...

The Dingles are the focus of Emmerdale Family Tree, there are extraordinary real-life tales of Hoarders on Channel 5, and A League of their Own is back (minus James Corden) on Sky One. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Hoarders: Junk Apocalypse, 9pm, Channel 5

This second series begins at the Great Yarmouth home of Esther. If she doesn’t clear out her cluttered flat she will lose it, so with the help of extreme cleaners Caz and Tee, the clean-up begins. Also in need of help is Nigel from Merseyside, who after losing his partner has returned to his hoarding ways. Finally, Janice in Liverpool wants to de-clutter her home but is so attached to the mountains of stuff, she can’t let go.

★★★ JL

Emmerdale Family Tree: The Dingles, Older and Wiser, 7pm, ITV

Reckon you know how the Dingles dangle? This first instalment of a new series about the Dales’ best-loved clans kicks off with a look back at the residents of Wishing Well cottage, whose dodgy antics have kept us entertained for decades. Top marks if you can remember that the first Dingle to arrive was Ben, who almost ran over Dave Glover in the process. Dad Zak closely followed, and with three wives and seven kids to his name, there’s plenty to discuss. Contributors include James Hooton (Sam) and Lisa Riley, aka the marvellous Mandy.

★★★★ AS

A League of Their Own, 9pm, Sky One/NOW TV

The comedy sports quiz show returns for a 15th series, although without its usual host James Corden, who’s unable to return to the UK from the US due to COVID-19. Hosting duties fall mainly to Romesh Ranganathan, who will be in charge of six episodes, while Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff host one each. There will be the usual mix of crazy sporting challenges, as well as guests from the worlds of sport and entertainment, including Sir Andy Murray, Rob Beckett, Jimmy Carr and Helen Skelton.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The Shadow Line, one seasons, BritBox

There is a fabulous cast for this intelligent and involving 2011 crime drama. When a drugs baron is murdered, a police detective (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and an associate of the man (Christopher Eccleston) both seek to find those responsible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Quartet, 9pm, BBC4

In his directorial debut, Dustin Hoffman gets finely tuned performances from a Who’s Who of British acting royalty. It’s a heart-warming comedy-drama set in a retirement home for opera singers, where residents include Sir Tom Courtenay, Sir Billy Connolly, Andrew Sachs and Pauline Collins. They have to persuade aloof newcomer Dame Maggie Smith to perform in a fund-raising concert, but it’s not easy, especially as Courtenay is her ex…

Live sport

Golf: Women’s British Open 10.30am & 3pm, Sky Sports Golf

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Emmerdale Family Tree on TV tonight – memories from the Dales…

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!