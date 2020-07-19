TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 20th July

Long Lost Family is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the final round of catch-ups in Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, The Weekend Workshop opens on HGTV, and The Secrets She Keeps comes to an end. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Weekend Workshop, 8pm, HGTV

As well as loving wildlife, Kate Humble likes nothing more than making stuff. In this new series, she’s joined by fellow upcycling fans Max McMurdo and Zoe Pocock, who will be turning unloved junk into masterpieces, each from their own home. The projects are ambitious – in this first episode Kate makes a clay pizza-oven, Max turns an old Land Rover into a hot tub, and Zoe transforms an old cabinet and mirror. There are lots of great ideas but also lots of work, kit and know-how, which may put off a few novices.

★★★ JL

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, 9pm, ITV

Two years ago, the Long Lost Family team reunited Marc Wolfe with his birth mum, Esther, who was living in New Zealand. The search for Esther also led to a surprise reunion with Marc’s biological father, and it turns out that he and Marc have a surprising amount in common. Both are ex-military and lorry drivers, and both like building things! Also featured is Patricia, whose daughter suffered with jealousy and needed counselling following Patricia’s reunion with the son (pictured top) she gave up more than 50 years ago…

★★★ HD

The Secrets She Keeps, 9pm, BBC1

Following Agatha’s shocking ‘train push’ murder of her ex-husband last week, things begin to unravel further for the baby snatcher when ‘Rory’ is ill with a fever and a rash. Knowing a trip to the doctor will mean being exposed as Ben’s kidnapper, a desperate Agatha (Laura Carmichael) initially refuses to seek help. When she later won’t allow a desperately unwell Rory to go to hospital, the GP alerts the authorities, forcing Agatha to flee. Can the cops close in on her before it’s too late? Concludes tomorrow.

★★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mum, seasons 1-3, BritBox

Lesley Manville is sublime as the recently widowed Cathy – quietly coping with her grief and rediscovering herself in the face of her selfish and insensitive family. Meanwhile, her late husband’s best friend Michael (Peter Mullan) adores her from afar in a poignantly funny comedy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wild Card, 11.05pm, Channel 5

Jason Statham stars as a bodyguard who helps a friend exact revenge on rapist gangster Milo Ventimiglia. Statham’s hard-nut hero dishes out the film’s impressively choreographed violence with his usual brio, while the likes of Sofia Vergara, Anne Heche and Stanley Tucci supply colourful support

Live sport

Premier League Football: Sheffield United v Everton k-o 6pm, Amazon Prime Video

Soaps on TV tonight

