TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 20th May

The Great British Sewing Bee gets racy and lacy, C4 investigates loneliness during the Covid-19 crisis in Old, Alone and Stuck at Home, and BBC4 tells the story of Jesse Dufton, who is Climbing Blind. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Old, Alone and Stuck At Home, 9pm, C4

A film capturing life under lockdown for some of those who are aged 70-plus and shielding themselves from the outside world. The pandemic has forced many to make difficult decisions about how to keep themselves and loved ones safe, like Patricia, who is desperately missing her two-year-old granddaughter, and Chris and Yvonne, who are worried about their disabled daughter who lives in a care home. Technology is helping many people keep in touch, but with no end in sight yet at the time of going to press, how will this extended period of self-isolation affect some of the most vulnerable people in society?

★★★ JL

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

Want to know about lingerie and sleepwear week? We’ve got you covered. But can the same be said for the models in the Made-to-measure Challenge when contestants are tasked with making a lacy two-piece? Before this, the sewers create a boned basque in the Pattern Challenge – where judge Patrick Grant declares someone has made ‘one of the biggest clangers’ in the history of Sewing Bee. Ooh, he’s been getting put-down lessons from Joe Lycett. Will there be more slip-ups when they turn old pyjamas and nighties into summer outfits? Hopefully not all will be revealed.

★★★★ ER

Climbing Blind, 9pm, BBC4

‘I’m not disabled, I’m blind and able,’ says climber Jesse Dufton in this extraordinary film, which follows him as he becomes the first blind person to lead a climb up The Old Man of Hoy, a 140m-high stack of rocks off Orkney. While his climbing ability, courage and strength are pretty mind-blowing, so is his relationship with his wife, Molly. She acts as his eyes, communicating with him via a radio as he hangs perilously off sheer rock faces, while she calmly tells him where the best holds are.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Doctor Foster, two seasons, BritBox and Netflix



There’s the chance to see Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in a more conventional role – as the younger woman who GP Gemma (Suranne Jones) is convinced her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair with in this compelling drama of a marriage falling apart.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Beautiful Mind, 6.10pm, Film4

This glossy and riveting (as well as Oscar-winning) take on the life of schizophrenic mathematician John Nash (Russell Crowe) uses a clever conceit to show the world through his eyes, which involves conspiracy and a top CIA operative (Ed Harris) co-opting Nash into espionage. Nash’s wife (Jennifer Connelly) slowly begins to see the state that her husband’s mind is in, enlisting a top psychiatrist (Christopher Plummer) to bring him back to the real world.

