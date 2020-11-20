TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 20th November

House of Games Night is just one of the gems on today...

Richard Osman's House of Games goes primetime, Griff Rhys Jones resumes his Australian Adventures, and Lucy Worsley uncovers the last of Royal History's Biggest Fibs.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Griff’s Great Australian Adventure, 8pm, ITV

We first saw comedian Griff Rhys Jones start his railway journey around Australia back in March, but the last three episodes documenting his travels were postponed… until now. Griff shows us some of the hidden gems Down Under has to offer, starting aboard the Spirit of the Outback, travelling along Queensland’s Gold Coast and deep into the rugged, historic Outback.

★★★ LP

Richard Osman’s House of Games Night, 8.30pm, BBC1

Moving to a primetime slot for five weeks, Richard Osman’s laidback quiz with the big, big prizes – a bottle of fizz! a onesie! – starts its run with Jennifer Saunders, Jermaine Jenas, Jason Manford and Roisin Conaty answering the questions. Things get going with a gentle Rhyme Time round. As an example of the level of questions you can expect, here’s the first one: What rhyming answer involves a children’s TV show starring Big Bird with what Theresa May ‘naughtily’ ran through as a child? It’s not University Challenge, obviously, but it is a lot of fun.

★★★★ SM

Royal History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley, 9pm, BBC2

The Russian Revolution of October 1917 was the world’s first great socialist movement that rid the country of its cruel Tsar leaders and gave power to the people.Or did it? This brilliant series ends with Lucy Worsley dispelling the myths about this turbulent time, beginning with the fact that it was a group of women workers that started the revolt, not Lenin, who wasn’t even in the country. She also looks at the lies told about the murder of the Russian royal family, including their five children, and how Stalin was the original master of fake news.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Fresh Meat, seasons one to four, Netflix/All 4

Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie stars alongside Jack Whitehall in this sharply funny comedy from the Peep Show creators. They play two of the six students sharing a house in Manchester in the days before COVID when university life was rather different to what it is now.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Shallows, 10.50pm, Film4

Tapping into the primal terrors that lurk beneath the water’s surface, this pits Blake Lively’s lone surfer against a great white shark in a desperate battle for survival. Stranded 200m from the beach, with her attacker between her and the shore, Blake’s gutsy heroine proves incredibly resilient and resourceful, as she thinks up canny strategies to outwit her foe.

Live sport

Championship Football: Coventry City v Birmingham City 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Scottish Championship Football: Dunfermline v Hearts 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), BBC Scotland

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Don’t miss Richard Osman’s House of Games Night on TV tonight – which celeb is the cleverest?

