TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 20th October

Out of Her Mind is just one of the gems on today...

Comedian Sara Pascoe gets her own sitcom with Out of Her Mind on BBC2, Henry has a dilemma in Life, and it’s pastry week in The Great British Bake Off. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Life, 9pm, BBC1

During an awkward lunch with friends, including his ex-lover Helen (Elaine Paige), Henry (Peter Davison) does his best to maintain the illusion that everything is hunky dory in his marriage. But when Helen quizzes him over his wife Gail’s bizarre behaviour at the fundraising event, will Henry be too proud to tell the truth? Meanwhile, the wine is flowing and accusations are flying when Liam invites Hannah’s old flame Andy and his new girlfriend round for dinner. As a jealous Liam watches how his bride-to-be acts around Andy, does he sense that there’s some unfinished business between the pair?

★★★★ RM

Out of Her Mind, 10pm, BBC2

Comedian and panel show regular Sara Pascoe writes and stars in this sitcom, which she refers to as ‘a direct expression of my mind’. Sara plays an unmarried, childless thirtysomething, who’s been hurt by a past break-up and is horrified when her sister (Fiona Button) tells her she’s engaged. Adrian Edmondson and Juliet Stevenson also star, and the show blends sitcom with animation and scientific explanation (yes really!), with Sara breaking the ‘fourth wall’ by talking to the audience. If you liked Fleabag, you’ll love this!

★★★ VW

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

Rolling pins at the ready! Pastry Week is here and while some bakers are thrilled, others are apprehensive. For the signature, they must put their own spin on a good old Cornish favourite, but they need to choose pastry and filling wisely, and push themselves creatively. Prue is adamant: ‘We want crimping!’. The technical involves a retro sweet treat, before a seriously tough showstopper – a tasty tart assembled under a decorative (and dangerously fragile!) lattice cage, which one baker declares to be ‘Bonkers!’.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Strike, seasons one to four, BBC iPlayer

Following the recent fourth series on BBC1, now is the time to revisit the first three seasons of the detective drama based on the JK Rowling novels, written under the name Robert Galbraith, starring Tom Burke as private eye Cormoran Strike.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Amazon Prime Video

Writer Armando Iannucci follows up the superb Death of Stalin with an exuberant feel-good take on Charles Dickens’ classic, using a gorgeous palette and pitch-perfect colour-blind casting. Dev Patel is terrific as our hero, aided by the likes of Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Aneurin Barnard and a supremely slippery Ben Whishaw as Uriah Heep. If ever there was an adaptation that made you want to pick up Dickens, it’s this one – witty and wondrous.

Live sport

UEFA Champions League Football: PSG v Manchester United 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 UEFA Champions League Football: Chelsea v Sevilla 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Out of Her Mind on TV tonight – crazy comedy

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!