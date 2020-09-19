TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 20th September

Us is just one of the gems on today...



Tom Hollander stars in new drama Us, all aboard Scotland’s Scenic Railways, and Gino D’Acampo is the new host of Family Fortunes. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Scotland’s Scenic Railways, 8pm, C4

Here’s your chance to take a trip on what’s widely considered to be one of the most scenic train journeys in – no, not just Scotland – the world! The picturesque West Highland Line is just one of the routes featured in this fascinating documentary where we meet the staff, engineers and volunteers who keep the trains moving. We also join the Flying Scotsman along the Fife Coast and over the Forth Bridge, and visit the country’s most beautiful station at Wemyss Bay.

★★★ LP

Us, 9pm, BBC1

Douglas Petersen’s wife Connie (Saskia Reeves) tells him she’s leaving him after almost 25 years together. First, though, they agree to go on their planned holiday with teenage son Albie. So, being a logical scientist type, Douglas (Tom Hollander) makes a list and aims to change Connie’s mind while he has the chance. What follows is an odyssey around Europe where rigid Douglas is tested to his limits! This drama is one of those rare beauties that manages to be sad, funny and hopeful all at once.

★★★ ER

Family Fortunes, 8pm, ITV

ITV has had a thing for revamping game shows recently, with Alan Carr hosting such rebooted favourites as Bullseye and Play Your Cards Right. This week, Family Fortunes is back and with a new host in chef Gino D’Acampo. Two families play to win single, double and, of course, BIG money, trying to guess the most popular replies from surveys of 100 people. Mix Gino’s spontaneity with some ‘unexpected’ answers and this is a sure-fire recipe for fun.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Wallander, seasons 1-4, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

With Young Wallander currently streaming on Netflix, now is the perfect time to revisit the original BAFTA-winning series, which sees Sir Kenneth Branagh playing the Swedish detective in later years when he’s an inspector. Branagh is excellent as the dedicated but troubled cop dealing with some very dark investigations in a superb crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Doctor Zhivago, 3pm, BBC2

Director David Lean’s sumptuous adaptation of the Boris Pasternak novel might be pretty worthless as a history lesson of the Russian Revolution, but cinema has seldom produced such an achingly romantic tragedy as the doomed love of Yuri Zhivago (Omar Sharif) for Lara (Julie Christie). The photography by Freddie Young and haunting Maurice Jarre musical score are just two other reasons to tune in. True fact: as the film was shot in sunny Spain, the shots of snow-covered fields were achieved by stitching white bed-sheets together and blanketing the ground with them. Also showing on Thursday, 8pm, on BBC4.

Live sport

Cycling: Tour de France from 2.40pm Eurosport 1, ITV4

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Burnley 6.45pm (k-o 7pm) BBC1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Us on TV tonight – an emotional rollercoaster for all

Happy viewing!