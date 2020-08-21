TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 21st August

Stargirl is just one of the gems on today...



Stargirl comes to Amazon Prime Video, and it’s Shirley Bassey Night on BBC4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Stargirl, Amazon Prime Video

Geoff Johns created comic book hero Stargirl as a memorial to his sister, who died in a plane crash, and this charming adaptation is a more than fitting tribute. Brec Bassinger is Courtney, a teenager who discovers on looking through her stepfather’s (Luke Wilson) belongings that he was the sidekick to the Justice League of America – and the powerful Cosmic Staff that belonged to superhero Starman chooses Courtney as its new bearer…

★★★★ SP

Shirley Bassey Night, from 9pm, BBC4

There are certainly worse ways to spend a Friday evening than in the company of Dame Shirley Bassey, and that’s what’s on offer from BBC4 tonight. Beginning with Shirley Bassey at the BBC, there are clips featuring iconic songs such as Big Spender, Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Something, plus footage of her 2007 Glastonbury performance. Then at 10pm it’s Electric Proms, a 2009 show which celebrated her 50 years in showbusiness. And finally there’s another chance to see an Imagine documentary from the same year that covers the release of Dame Shirley’s album The Performance and also looks back over the glittering career of the girl from Tiger Bay.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

The Shadow Line, one seasons, BritBox

There is a fabulous cast for this intelligent and involving 2011 crime drama. When a drugs baron is murdered, a police detective (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and an associate of the man (Christopher Eccleston) both seek to find those responsible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Lady Bird, 9pm, BBC2

Greta Gerwig scripts and directs a delicious portrait of life in sleepy Sacramento, California, for 17-year-old Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan, who also stars in Gerwig’s Little Women). She believes herself worthy of an Ivy League education, despite having neither the grades nor work ethic, but she does have charm, and spending time with her is a pleasure, except for when she butts against her careworn mother, Laurie Metcalf. Nothing seismic happens and Lady Bird’s life is fairly routine, but that doesn’t stop Gerwig filling her film with an emotional pull that’s genuine and beguiling.

Live sport

Football: Europa League Final 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1/BT Sport YouTube

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1/BT Sport YouTube Cricket: England v Pakistan Third Test 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket (highlights, 7pm, BBC2)

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Stargirl!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!