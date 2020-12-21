TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 21st December

The Vicar of Dibley is one of the gems today...

Geraldine gives her final lockdown sermon in the Vicar of Dibley, Will and Kate are back in Upstart Crow, and eight celebrities cook up a storm on Celebrity Masterchef. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Vicar of Dibley, 8.50pm, BBC1

In her final virtual sermon, Geraldine reflects on what a strange year 2020 has been – arguably the worst since the Dibley Witch Trials. We also get to see the results of Dibley’s ‘design a mask’ competition, and Hugo steps in when Geraldine makes a pre-lockdown mercy dash to Cadbury World! ★★★★ SP

Upstart Crow, 9pm, BBC2

Will (David Mitchell) and Kate face a Christmas with a difference in 1603, although it might seem familiar to viewers in 2020 as they’re in lockdown! The topical festive special of the comedy about Shakespeare imagines the Bard confined to his London lodgings thanks to the plague. While Kate keeps busy baking, Will feels the pressure to write a play for the new king. Can inspiration strike in isolation? ★★★ JH

Celebrity MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

Eight brave souls from previous series return to the kitchen. Presumably they didn’t have enough stress first time round! Tonight we meet the first four famous faces back for more over two festive specials (there’s another one on Wednesday 23 December), with showbiz legend Christopher Biggins among the line-up. Will the popular panto dame manage to eliminate the competition to create the best festive grub? ★★★★ JH

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Call the Midwife, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 9

Call the Midwife is back on BBC1 for a Christmas special, so why not binge watch the entire nine series before tuning in on Christmas Day? Or, if you’re new to Call the Midwife, now is your chance to catch up on all the drama from Poplar. Based on the best-selling memoirs of Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife follows a group of midwifes in the poverty-stricken East End of London in the 1950s.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland, 8am & 6.30pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

The much-loved children’s characters are brought to life in this heart-warming big-screen adventure. Rather than sleep through the winter, Moomintroll sets out to explore the season as Moominvalley prepares to welcome a special guest. Fans of the Scandinavian scamps can also see them in Moomins on the Riviera showing on C4 at 6.35am. ★★★ JH

Live sport

Monday Night Football: Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Monday Night Football: Chelsea v West Ham United, 7.45pm, (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Vicar of Dibley for her final lockdown episode.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!