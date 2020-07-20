TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 21st July

Holby City is just one of the gems on today...

A familiar face returns to Holby tonight, meet The Real Eastenders on C4, and Giles and Monica see what Life Beyond the Lobby is like in another Amazing Hotel. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Real Eastenders, 10pm, C4

A moving look at childhood innocence, this follows youngsters growing up on council estates on the Isle of Dogs in London’s East End. Once a booming maritime hub, the docks are long gone, but that hasn’t thwarted the hopes and dreams of young East Enders, such as 12-year-old Leslie who wants to be an electrician, as well as a part-time rapper and gamer. Meanwhile, nine-year-old Willow dreams of moving to Essex for a perfect life. Will these sixth-generation Islanders be able to leave their roots behind?

★★★★ RF

Holby City, 8pm, BBC1

Dirty Den. Bobby Ewing. Harold Bishop. Soaps have a long history of bringing characters back from the dead and Holby follows suit tonight as show favourite Raf (Joe McFadden) returns… as a ghost! As Essie struggles to come to terms with terminal cancer, Raf turns up to offer support when she needs him the most. Can he help her face her fears? It’s been two years since Raf met his maker after being shot dead by Hanssen’s gun-wielding son Fredrik but it’s like he’s never been away. And he offers a glimmer of light in what’s becoming a very dark time for Essie…

★★★★ VW

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, 8pm, BBC2

We can’t have Giles Coren and Monica Galetti having too much fun as they swan about in posh hotels, so this week Giles is asked to replace toilet seats while Monica shovels manure. Their destination is former Victorian hunting lodge The Torridon – a five-star hotel on the shore of a Scottish loch. There’s no local pub, but there is a well-stocked hotel bar with a different whisky for every day of the year! Choose carefully, though, as the priciest costs more than £100 for a single shot. Cheers!

★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Mum, seasons 1-3, BritBox

Lesley Manville is sublime as the recently widowed Cathy – quietly coping with her grief and rediscovering herself in the face of her selfish and insensitive family. Meanwhile, her late husband’s best friend Michael (Peter Mullan) adores her from afar in a poignantly funny comedy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Love Actually, 10pm, Channel 5

This romantic ensemble comedy has all the makings of being over-sentimental tosh, but thanks to the writing and the performances, it’s surprisingly good. It tells eight intertwining love stories, from the sublime – widower Liam Neeson coping with his child’s first love – to the ridiculous – Prime Minister Hugh Grant falling for tea-girl Martine McCutcheon.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Watford v Manchester City 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premiere League, Sky One, Pick

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premiere League, Sky One, Pick Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Arsenal 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss Holby City on TV tonight – a ghost from Holby past…

