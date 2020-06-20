TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 21st June

The Luminaries is just one of the gems on today...

New period drama The Luminaries starts on BBC1, French thriller A Deadly Union comes to C4, and BBC2 celebrates Andy Murray with documentary King of Queen’s. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

A Deadly Union, 11.35pm, C4

It’s a beautiful day in the south of France at William and Sandra’s wedding. Sandra’s sister Alice is back from Australia, but during the reception she finds Sandra’s body at the bottom of a cliff. Refusing to believe it’s suicide, she asks her old flame Vincent, a detective, to investigate. This juicy French thriller comes to life with a cracking twist at the end of episode one – the full series is available on All 4 afterwards.

★★★★ SP

The Luminaries, 9pm, BBC1

Eleanor Catton says it took seven years to adapt her novel for the screen, and wrote 200 drafts of this first episode, but the result is quite something. The six-part drama, set in New Zealand during the 1860 gold rush, is a tale of love, murder, magic and revenge. Tonight is defined by a memorable encounter between ‘astral twins’ Anna (Eve Hewson) and Emery (Himesh Patel), whose instant connection is ruptured by the villainous Lydia Wells, played by the perfectly cast Eva Green… Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ SMA

Andy Murray: King of Queen’s, 4pm, BBC2

This afternoon, the 2020 final of the Queen’s Club tournament was due to be played – the tennis championship which has seen some of Andy Murray’s greatest victories. This documentary looks at his success in what’s often billed as the ‘Wimbledon warm-up’, including his emotional doubles victory after hip surgery.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Homeland, seasons 1-7, Netflix

Now that the spy thriller has finished, it is good to go back to previous series, especially the exhilarating first one when bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) began to suspect that Marine Sgt Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) had been ‘turned’ during his eight years missing in action in the Middle East.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

All the Money in the World, 9pm, C4

This rip-roaring true story is sensational cinema in the hands of director Ridley Scott. It’s 1973 and the teenage John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) is kidnapped in Italy. His distraught mother Gail (Michelle Williams) goes to J Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer), the richest man in the world, for the ransom. He refuses… It’s a stunning tale of greed and mistrust beautifully acted.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Newcastle v Sheffield Utd 1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky One/Sky Premier League/Pick (Freesat, Pick HD only)

Sky One/Sky Premier League/Pick (Freesat, Pick HD only) Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Chelsea 4 pm (k-o 4.15pm), Sky Premier League

Sky Premier League Premier League Football: Everton v Liverpool 6.30pm (k-o 7pm), Sky One/Sky Premier League/Pick (Freesat, Pick HD only)

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Luminaries on TV tonight – great period drama.

