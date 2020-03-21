TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 21st March

Agnes Brown is back with more celebs and their mammies…

It’s all back to Mrs Brown’s as Mammie returns. Plus: the legendary Tom Jones sings on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and RSPCA wannabes are put through their paces. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Animal Rescue School, 3.55pm, C4

Wanted: Brave individuals with a good head for heights, excellent swimming abilities and a strong stomach. Must work well with people and animals. Training in abseiling, firearms and animal welfare provided. This eye-opening new documentary reveals what it takes to become an RSPCA inspector and follows trainees over the course of a year. ★★★★ ER

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, 7pm, ITV

The usual mix of mayhem and entertainment tonight as Ant and Dec go Undercover on The Chase to twist Bradley Walsh’s melon – for the second time! And, after another thrilling episode of Men in Brown, topping the bill in The End of the Show Show is none other than Tom Jones. ★★★★ SM

Prince Harry: A Troubled Prince, 8.30pm, Channel 5

The ups and downs of Prince Harry’s life are charted in this sympathetic overview. Orphaned child, tearaway teen, loyal Army man, prankster, scourge of the media, devoted dad and husband – there are many sides to the Prince, now retiring from public life and still only 35. ★★★ SM

All Round to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC1

Take one confused American superstar (Caitlyn Jenner), three Barrowmans (John off Dancing on Ice and his parents), mix in Mrs Agnes Brown and her colourful clan, and the result is a deliciously funny talk/sketch show! Brendan O’Carroll, who plays Mrs B, reckons tonight’s episode is the best yet – and it’s easy to see why when Caitlyn Jenner shot-puts oranges into the audience, John Barrowman and his mum and dad, Marion and John (who need to be given their own show immediately), try to out-embarrass each other, and it’s finally revealed what’s under Winnie’s hairnet. Music and flirting provided by The Script. ★★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

World Without End, My5



The plague is raging in medieval England in this eight-part drama about intrigue and murder. First shown in 2012, it stars Tom Weston-Jones, Charlotte Riley and Rupert Evans.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, 9pm, BBC2

Gloria Grahame was an icon of the 1940s and 1950s, starring in some of the greats – In a Lonely Place, The Big Heat, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Bad and the Beautiful to name but a few – but saw her star fall fairly fast. By the 1970s she was doing regional theatre in Liverpool, where she met the much younger jobbing British actor Peter Turner, and their affair and her untimely demise is the backbone of this touching, thoughtful film. Annette Bening is radiant as the needy but irresistible Grahame, able to mix the Hollywood fantasy with hard-knock reality beautifully, while Jamie Bell is superb as Turner, a young man transfixed.

