TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 21st May

A new Horizon episode asks What's the Matter With Tony Slattery? on BBC2, ITV goes Inside the Crown and it's a traumatic time for some of the pensioners at The Real Marigold Hotel.

The Queen: Inside the Crown, 9pm, ITV

An unaired episode of the documentary series shown earlier in the year about what life on the throne is really like. There are tales of US presidents breaking protocol, including one who got too familiar with the Queen on a state visit, plus a funny story about Her Majesty hiding in her garden from Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. But the most illuminating moments here come when we hear from royal insiders, who offer a glimpse of the real woman behind the crown.

★★★★ SMA

What’s the Matter With Tony Slattery?, 9pm, BBC2

Comedian Tony Slattery’s exuberant talent made the Whose Line Is It Anyway? regular a household name before a breakdown stalled his career. Now 60, Tony seeks expert advice to tackle his mental-health problems in this moving Horizon episode. Keen to find out if he has bipolar disorder, Tony meets his Peter’s Friends co-star Stephen Fry, who made a 2006 documentary on the subject. Digging at the roots of his problems, childhood trauma looms large but, encouragingly, there are a few flashes of the old Tony.

★★★★ IM

The Real Marigold Hotel, 9pm, BBC1

It gets a bit emotional for the eight celeb pensioners tonight, as they open up about past mistakes. On a trip to Chennai, ex-EastEnder John Altman reveals why he had to give up booze 22 years ago, while cricket commentator Henry Blofeld visits the cricket ground and recalls the devastating error that forced him to retire. Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott seeks medical help for a condition that he’s had since he was a boy and Zandra Rhodes has to fly home to her seriously ill partner.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

Doctor Foster, two seasons, BritBox and Netflix



There’s the chance to see Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in a more conventional role – as the younger woman who GP Gemma (Suranne Jones) is convinced her husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair with in this compelling drama of a marriage falling apart.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Walk in the Woods, 9pm, Film4

Bill Bryson’s best-selling 1998 travel memoir about his foolhardy quest to trek the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail gets turned into a breezy buddy comedy, with Robert Redford playing Bryson and Nick Nolte as the shambolic old friend who becomes his unlikely travelling companion. The duo don’t exactly blaze a new cinematic trail, but their bickering rapport throws up laughter and pathos, and the scenery is utterly splendid.

