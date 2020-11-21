TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 21st November

Strictly Come Dancing is just one of the gems on today...

The competition is hotting up in Strictly, Portsmouth is Britain’s Most Historic Town this week, and Catchphrase celebrates its Catchiest Moments. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Britain’s Most Historic Towns, 7.45pm, C4

Professor Alice Roberts explores an uncomfortable time in our history as she visits Portsmouth to reveal more about the Age of Empire. On board the actual HMS Victory, she learns more about Nelson, who captained it in the Battle of Trafalgar, and uncovers some difficult truths about his attitudes to slavery and women. She also shows the grim reality of life for sailors at this time and visits Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.

★★★★ JL

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.15pm, BBC1

It’s a joy watching the celebs take on a new routine and improve week on week but it’s safe to say they wouldn’t get very far without the Strictly pro dancers. We’d be lost without the likes of pocket dynamo Janette Manrara – currently tearing up the dance floor with pop star HRVY – and the always charming Johannes Radebe, who’s tripping the light fantastic this year with Caroline Quentin. For us, the pro dancers are the real Strictly stars and we can’t wait to see what delights they have for us this week.

★★★★ VW

Catchphrase: Catchiest Moments, 6.45pm, ITV

Stephen Mulhern (and Mr Chips, of course) look back at some of the wackiest and funniest moments in the popular game show’s history, where contestants definitely didn’t say what they saw, or at least must have been seeing something very different to us at home!

★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Him & Her, seasons one to four, BritBox/BBC iPlayer

Russell Tovey, recently seen in ITV’s spooky drama The Sister, appears in lighter vein here as one half of a lazy twenty-something couple (Sarah Solemani plays his partner) who spend their days watching DVDs in his flat, at least until the idea of getting married starts to take hold. At times crude, it is also heart-warming and funny. Joe Wilkinson played Dan, the couple’s eccentric neighbour who lives in the flat upstairs, while Camille Coduri also starred.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Now’s the time to dig out some festive family favourites and Netflix has all three Nativity! films. In this first one, Martin Freeman’s grumpy primary school teacher is very much of the ‘Bah, humbug!’ persuasion after being dumped by his girlfriend. He’s unhappy about being coerced into organising the school nativity play – assisted by the over-enthusiastic and hapless Mr Poppy, played brilliantly by Marc Wootton – and then a little white lie about Hollywood interest gathers momentum… While totally unbelievable, it’s also entirely in keeping with the season, with lots of sparkle and lovable kids (who were mostly improvising throughout) singing surprisingly catchy songs in shrill voices.

Live sport

Autumn Nations Cup Rugby Union:England v Ireland 2pm (k-o 3pm), C4/Amazon Prime Video

2pm (k-o 3pm), C4/Amazon Prime Video Autumn Nations Cup Rugby Union: Wales v Georgia 4.45pm (k-o 5.15pm) S4C/Amazon Prime Video

4.45pm (k-o 5.15pm) S4C/Amazon Prime Video Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

