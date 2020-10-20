TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 21st October

The Noughties is just one of the gems on today...

The Noughties looks back at the first decade of the 21st century, There’s Something About Movies is back on Sky One, and this week C4 look at The Truth Behind the Diana Interview. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

There’s Something About Movies, 9pm, Sky One/NOW TV

There might not be many new releases at the multiplex right now, but we can still celebrate the silver screen as Sky’s box office smash returns for a third series. Host Alan Carr welcomes back team captains Michael Sheen and Jennifer Saunders alongside regular panellist Tom Allen, and joining them tonight are Jonathan Ross, Guz Khan and Gemma Arterton. Although this series had to be filmed under social distancing rules, the re-enactments of classic scenes are still a key part of the show: tonight Tom and Gemma burst into song as they recreate a classic scene from The Wizard of Oz…

★★★★ SP

The Noughties, 10pm, BBC2

Enjoy a celebration of the decade that brought us bootcut jeans and the iPod in this new 10-part look back at the noughties, presented by Angela Scanlon. Tonight she’s joined by comedians Ellie Taylor and Geoff Norcott (pictured top) to kick off the 21st century by looking at the highs and lows of 2000, including a very awkward Michael Parkinson interview with Victoria Beckham. It was also the year the Big Brother house first opened its doors, with Nasty Nick providing endless water-cooler moments, while the charts were dominated by Britney Spears’ Oops!… I Did It Again and Kylie Minogue Spinning Around in those iconic gold hotpants!

★★★ HD

Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview, 9pm, C4

C4 follows last week’s Channel 5 look at the story behind the Diana, Princess of Wales TV interview with Martin Bashir on 20 November 1995. In it Diana spoke about her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles and revealed what it was like to be a member of the Royal Family. This film speaks to key people at the BBC and to those who knew the princess to reveal why Diana gave the interview to the then relatively unknown reporter.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Strike, seasons one to four, BBC iPlayer

Following the recent fourth series on BBC1, now is the time to revisit the first three seasons of the detective drama based on the JK Rowling novels, written under the name Robert Galbraith, starring Tom Burke as private eye Cormoran Strike.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Belle, 9pm, Film4

This is the real-life inspired story of a mixed-race woman who mingled with the aristocracy of 18th-century England. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is compelling as Dido Elizabeth Belle, the illegitimate daughter of a Royal Navy captain and an African slave, who inspires her great uncle, Lord Mansfield (Tom Wilkinson), to make a landmark legal ruling against the slave trade.

Live sport

UEFA Champions League Football: Ajax v Liverpool 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 UEFA Champions League Football: Manchester City v Porto 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

