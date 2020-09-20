TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 21st September

Ghosts is just one of the gems on today...

Supernatural comedy Ghosts is back, Sir Trevor McDonald tells the Untold Story of Myra Hindley and Rose West, and Chris Packham reports live from Yellowstone National Park. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Rose West & Myra Hindley: Their Untold Story with Trevor McDonald, 9pm, ITV

The broadcaster tells the extraordinary story of how the serial killers became lovers after meeting in Durham prison in 1995. The relationship didn’t last long, however, with West soon realising she’d been taken for a ride by a manipulative Hindley, whose only goal was to hold on to her queen bee status. We also hear from fellow inmates and prison staff about West’s regular rages and why Hindley finally confessed to her heinous crimes.

★★★★ HD

Ghosts, 8.30pm, BBC1

The deliciously daft series with oodles of heart was a comedy highlight of last year with its portrayal of bewildered Alison and Mike (Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe) who share their dilapidated manor house with a bunch of strange but lovable ghosts. As the series begins, the couple decide to host weddings at Button House, but a promo photo causes mayhem when the camera captures a spooky image of Edwardian spectre Lady Fanny Button. While Alison and Mike initially despair, they soon realise they could turn it into a business opportunity…

★★★★ CC

Yellowstone Live, from 8pm, National Geographic WILD

Chris Packham is in America’s oldest national park – Yellowstone – with a team of US presenters as they reveal more about the spectacular wildlife and geology of the area – think Autumnwatch but with grizzly bears. Previously filmed live, Chris provides the facts and figures about the bears, beavers, elk and bison that call Yellowstone home, plus shares his vast knowledge of the volatile geology of the area. Another ‘live’ hour of stunning footage follows with wolves and cougars.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Wallander, seasons 1-4, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

With Young Wallander currently streaming on Netflix, now is the perfect time to revisit the original BAFTA-winning series, which sees Sir Kenneth Branagh playing the Swedish detective in later years when he’s an inspector. Branagh is excellent as the dedicated but troubled cop dealing with some very dark investigations in a superb crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Dead Zone, 9pm, Horror Channel

After five years in a coma, Christopher Walken wakes up to discover that he can tell the future of whomever he touches. Former girlfriend Brooke Adams, lawman Tom Skerritt and politician Martin Sheen are three of the key people he gets to grips with. It’s one of the best adaptations of a Stephen King story.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd 5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League

5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League Premier League Football: Wolves v Man City 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Ghosts on TV tonight – more spooky shenanigans

