TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 22nd August

Casualty ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, learn about the real George V in Channel 5’s The Tyrant King, and BBC2 is honouring Sean Connery: In His Own Words. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

George V: The Tyrant King, 9pm, Channel 5

George V was never destined to be king. He was in line behind his brother, Albert, but when Albert died of flu, the shy George was thrust up the pecking order and succeeded his father, King Edward VII, in 1910. As this documentary shows, the royal, who biographers often described as ‘dull’ was anything but, changing the face of the Royal Family, taking Britain into war and leading a life containing many secrets…

★★★★ LP

Casualty, 7.45pm, BBC1

Casualty bows out in style with this last episode for the foreseeable future. Overworked receptionist Noel is horrified when he makes a potentially fatal mistake. The ED, meanwhile, is hit with a Code Red after a desperate stowaway falls from a plane and lands on a university lecturer… Plus (crossover joy!) Jo Martin guest stars as Holby’s Max, who turns into an accidental cupid when she calls a meeting that causes conflict between exes Connie and Jacob. Later, ‘Jonnie’ have an explosive row, where one thing leads to another…

★★★★ ER

Sean Connery: In His Own Words, 8pm, BBC2

The actor many consider to be the definitive Bond turns 90 on Tuesday 25 August. Originally shown to celebrate his 85th birthday, this tribute sees friends, co-stars and fellow Scots including Sir Andy Murray talk about his life and career, plus archive interviews with the man himself. You can see Connery in action at 9pm in the 1999 movie Entrapment.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Stath Lets Flats, seasons 1-2, All 4

The antics of incompetent but well-meaning letting agent Stath (Jamie Demetriou) deservedly won two BAFTAs last month for Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star, who also created the series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, 6.05pm, Sky Drama/Now TV

Melissa McCarthy plays brusque, alcoholic, New York-based writer Lee Israel who, after her work falls out of favour in the 1990s, takes up forgery instead. She’s good at it, too, fabricating letters from the likes of Dorothy Parker and Noël Coward, bolstered by drinking buddy Jack (a terrific Richard E Grant). This true story is a great character study of an artist angry at being left behind but refusing to accept her part in that, and McCarthy is sensational in the role, balancing comedy and pathos wonderfully.

Live sport

Challenge Cup Rugby League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC 2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1

2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1 Challenge Cup Rugby League: Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC2

4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC2 Boxing: Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin Sky Sports Box Office

Sky Sports Box Office Boxing: Shakan Pitters v Chad Sugden 10pm, Channel 5

10pm, Channel 5 See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

