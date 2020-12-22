TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 22nd December

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special is just one of the gems today...

All Creatures Great and Small gets festive with a Christmas special, The Goes Wrong Show brings us hilarious calamities and Being Bridget Jones reveals an insight into the classic movies. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special, 9pm, Channel 5

The fresh but nostalgic take on James Herriot’s tales has been one of our favourite dramas of

2020 and this festive instalment is a treat. At a Christmas Eve bash, not everyone is in a party mood, as Mrs Hall’s awaiting the arrival of her estranged son, Helen’s nervous about her wedding to Hugh, and James is sad about losing her. So it might not be wise for Helen and James to tend to a pregnant dog together… Full of twists, mistletoe and a donkey, sit back and enjoy! ★★★★★ CC

Being Bridget Jones, 9pm, BBC2

A lot has changed in the 25 years since journalist Helen Fielding started documenting the

trials and tribulations (and calories consumed and alcohol drunk) of Bridget Jones in a newspaper column. Three hit movies later this entertaining tribute looks back at how the misadventures of a single 30-something became a phenomenon, and how attitudes to women have evolved. Featuring interviews with Helen, Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and a host of celebrity fans. ★★★★ JL

The Goes Wrong Show, 7pm, BBC1

After last Christmas’ calamitous performance resulting in a drunken Santa and the set falling on the cast, the BBC has refused to fund any more of Cornley Polytechnic Dramatic Society’s works, so this year’s Nativity has corporate sponsorship… Cue the greatest story ever told with financial advice. Fear not, there’s still the hilarious slapstick and disasters we’ve come to expect from the Goes Wrong gang, including nine wise men and a fire… ★★★LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Call the Midwife, BBC iPlayer, series 1 to 9

Call the Midwife is back on BBC1 for a Christmas special, so why not binge watch the entire nine series before tuning in on Christmas Day? Or, if you’re new to Call the Midwife, now is your chance to catch up on all the drama from Poplar. Based on the best-selling memoirs of Jennifer Worth, Call the Midwife follows a group of midwifes in the poverty-stricken East End of London in the 1950s.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Love Actually, 10am & 5.40pm, Sky Cinema Christmas/NOW TV

Yes, we’ve seen it countless times, but this really is the perfect Christmas romcom. If you haven’t seen the film, it has all the makings of being overly sentimental, but thanks to the writing and the performances, is surprisingly good, and very involving. It examines eight intertwining love stories, including Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister falling for tea girl Martine McCutcheon. But it’s Bill Nighy’s jaded popstar that steals the film. Great fun. ★★★★ IR

Live sport

League Cup quarter final: Brentford v Newcastle United, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports League Cup quarter final: Arsenal v Manchester City, 7.30pm, (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.25pm





