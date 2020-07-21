TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 22nd July

For the Love of Dogs is just one of the gems on today...

Bears About the House, 8pm, BBC2

In the second and last visit to the Laos bear sanctuary, two more furry bundles arrive in the form of five-month-old moon bear cubs David and Jane. It takes conservationist Giles Clarke a while to gain their trust, but the pair quickly grow healthier and happier, until an unexpected turn of events leaves staff at the sanctuary in shock. Meanwhile, there’s an important visit from government officials to prepare for and further insight gained into the cruel practice of extracting bile from bears’ gall bladders at illegal farms. Finally, everyone holds their breath as sun bear cub Mary is introduced to a new playmate…

★★★★ IM

Paul O’Grady For the Love of Dogs: What Happened Next, 8pm, ITV

Whenever we see the gorgeous residents of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home trot off to their new homes, we always wonder how they’ll get on, so it’s great to have a catch-up. Staffie Amy (previously called Sparkle) was in the first ever episode in 2012 after being abandoned in a terrible condition, but proud owner Paula reveals how she’s come on in leaps and bounds. Meanwhile, Tulip, who captured Paul’s heart in 2014, also appears, along with Potato (formerly known as Bruce), who has become a life-changing member of his new family.

★★★★★ CC

Celebrity MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

John Torode and Gregg Wallace don’t always get credit for their bravery, but when former Benidorm star Crissy Rock identifies herself as ‘a woman who put a jelly in the oven’, suddenly you realise the dangers these two face… Joining Crissy in this week’s final heat are YouTube star Riyadh Khalaf, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, Olympic rower Sir Matthew Pinsent and tennis coach Judy Murray. The food on offer in the first round includes a ‘sweet mess’, before the five take on slightly more taxing dishes at top London eateries Sam’s Riverside and Scully St James’s. Continues tomorrow and Friday.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

Mum, seasons 1-3, BritBox

Lesley Manville is sublime as the recently widowed Cathy – quietly coping with her grief and rediscovering herself in the face of her selfish and insensitive family. Meanwhile, her late husband’s best friend Michael (Peter Mullan) adores her from afar in a poignantly funny comedy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Tale of Tales, 1.55am, C4

This dazzling fantasy starring Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel, Stacy Martin and Toby Jones depicts a world of kings and princesses, witches and dragons, sorcerers and ogres, but its three weirdly twisted fables are far, far away from Disney’s sugar-spun realms. Filmed with a gorgeously grotesque realism, the tales are fabulously strange, but the fairy-tale characters’ desires are as everyday as ours.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Manchester United v West Ham United 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League Premier League Football: Liverpool v Chelsea 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League

8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League Golf: The British Masters 12pm, Sky Sports Golf

Soaps on TV tonight

Happy viewing!