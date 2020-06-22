TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 22nd June

EastEnders: Secrets From the Square is just one of the gems on today...

Stacey Dooley reveals some Secrets From the Square on BBC1, we get to meet a young Perry Mason on Sky Atlantic, and Roswell, New Mexico is new sci-fi drama on ITV2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Perry Mason, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Revivals of TV shows can be hit and miss, but this brilliant, brooding reimagining of the classic crime drama is a cracker. Matthew Rhys gives a wonderfully world-weary turn as the young Perry Mason, pounding the mean streets of 1930s LA as a shabby PI with his slicker days of defending innocent suspects in court far in the future. When asked to uncover the truth about a baby’s murder, Perry is drawn into a world of some very shady dealings… John Lithgow is on his usual fine form as Perry’s mentor, EB Jonathan.

★★★★ CC

EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, 8pm, BBC1

With the Albert Square soap temporarily off air after lockdown halted production, bosses are still keen to give fans their Walford fix… with help from Stacey Dooley. On the set of Ian Beale’s restaurant, Stacey will grill cast members about their time on the show. First, it’s Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright, aka Mick and Linda, discussing, among other things, Linda’s alcoholism storyline. There’s also a re-run of classic episodes on Tuesdays (7.30, BBC1) starting with a two-hander from 1986, when Angie told Den she was dying…

★★★★ AS

Roswell, New Mexico, 8pm, ITV2

Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy) stars in this sci-fi drama as biomedical researcher Liz, who returns to her home town of Roswell and rekindles her romance with her teenage crush Max. But Max has a secret – he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his whole life. But when a government conspiracy threatens to expose Max, can the couple escape with their lives? Continues week nights.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Homeland, seasons 1-7, Netflix

Now that the spy thriller has finished, it is good to go back to previous series, especially the exhilarating first one when bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) began to suspect that Marine Sgt Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) had been ‘turned’ during his eight years missing in action in the Middle East.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Call Me By Your Name, 9pm, Film 4/All 4

A sun-soaked recline into first love, this coming-of-age tale shimmers with colour, flavour and desire. Elio (Timothée Chalamet), a bright, cocky American teenager spending the summer in Italy, finds himself growing increasingly close to his father’s research assistant, Oliver (Armie Hammer). Their ensuing love affair is one of recent cinema’s greatest achievements, being both deeply sensual and incredibly moving. It’s a modern masterpiece and a sequel from director Luca Guadagnino is currently in production.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Man City v Burnley 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

