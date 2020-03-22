TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 22nd March

A new thriller series about a couple whose desperation to have a baby leads them into some very murky territory

The Nest – as if having a baby wasn’t fraught enough. Plus: Belgravia continues spinning its web and The Family Chase is a familiar friend after a makeover. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include 5 tv shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our tv guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on tv tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Belgravia, 9pm, ITV

Well all the intrigue is hotting up rather nicely in the sumptuous drama as, flying in the face of husband James’ wishes, Anne decides to tell Caroline that they share a grandson. But getting Caroline to keep quiet about it may prove tricky as she soon tracks down an unsuspecting Charles Pope… While we’re very much enjoying the barbed but at times poignant interplay between the two grandmothers, there’s also huge fun to be had this week from Adam James as Caroline’s roguish nephew John Bellasis and James Fleet as John’s bitter, mercenary father Reverend Stephen, who both step into the spotlight to try to secure funds from Caroline’s shrewd husband Peregrine (a wonderfully deadpan Tom Wilkinson). ★★★★ CC

The Nest, 9pm, BBC1

Happily married Dan and Emily appear to have it all. The wealthy Glasgow-based couple live in the kind of house that would have Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud swooning and they’re madly in love. There’s one thing missing from their lives: a baby. Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle play the couple desperate to start a family but who, after years of trying everything, remain childless. As this first episode gets underway, a chance encounter with enigmatic teenager Kaya could be the answer when she offers to be a surrogate for them – but at what cost? Gripping viewing with a captivating performance from newcomer Mirren Mack as Kaya. ★★★★★ TL

Race Across the World, 8pm, BBC2

As tonight’s episode begins, the competing pairs are 15 days into their race through Latin America and still have 17,000km to go. As usual, the teams leave the checkpoint in the order in which they arrived and this time there’s real potential for the leaders to put some distance between themselves and the others because of the timings of a boat they must get to avoid the lawless Darien Gap. Also, as usual, it’s not that straightforward… And to complicate matters further, the next checkpoint has to be changed because a state of emergency has been declared in Ecuador. It’s not exactly relaxing Sunday-night viewing but this is brilliant TV. ★★★★★ JP

The Family Chase, 7pm, ITV

What do you do when your show is one of the most popular on the network? You make different versions of it, of course! So as well as the original show we’ve had celebrity specials raising money for charity and, now, a new series in which families take part against a Chaser. And all hosted by Bradley Walsh, who is the amiable glue holding it together. Tonight it’s the Hartes from Co Antrim. How will they fare? ★★★ JP

The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV

This gentle medical drama is capable of some hard-hitting storylines. Tonight’s episode about a young nurse who has acid thrown in her face during a horrifying attack is one that will stay with you. With such incidents increasingly prevalent in India, it’s a subject the writers felt they could no longer ignore, but is also a personal one for the show’s star Amanda Redman, who was badly burned herself as a toddler. ★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

World Without End, My5



The plague is raging in medieval England in this eight-part drama about intrigue and murder. First shown in 2012, it stars Tom Weston-Jones, Charlotte Riley and Rupert Evans.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Mindhorn, 10.45pm (12.15am in Northern Ireland), BBC2

Julian Barratt has great fun sending up 1970s and 80s telly detectives with this engaging spoof. He plays washed-up star Richard Thorncroft, once famous as dashing TV sleuth Mindhorn, the Isle of Man’s answer to Jersey’s Bergerac. Now living in a seedy bedsit, he gets a call from the Manx police force to help them deal with a suspected killer who calls himself ‘The Kestrel’ (Russell Tovey) and will only deal with the fictional Mindhorn…

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Nest on TV tonight – a thriller with the subject of surrogacy at its dark heart. Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our tv guide. Happy viewing!