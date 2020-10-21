TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 22nd October

The Trump Show is just one of the gems on today...

The Trump Show continues to look at Donald Trump’s extraordinary time as president, Taskmaster this week includes balloon art and dinghies, and there are more Apprentice Best Bits. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

Full marks to Alex Horne and the Taskmaster team for proving highly adaptable: tonight’s episode features the first team task of the series, but one team filmed theirs before lockdown and the other didn’t, meaning the second team had to have theirs adjusted for social distancing. We’re happy to report that both versions work and it all seems very fair, even if one team’s approach is a little more chaotic than the other’s. Additional highlights tonight include the balloon art skills of Mawaan Rizwan, and a pregnant Daisy May Cooper proving a dab hand in a dinghy.

★★★★ SP

The Trump Show, 9pm, BBC2

As 3 November – US election day – edges closer, surely no other president has not only brushed aside so many potentially career-ending scandals but used them to strengthen his position? But these are extraordinary times, as this brilliant series demonstrates. There’s an interview with Stormy Daniels, who claims she was paid to keep quiet about an encounter with Donald Trump. Tapes about him ‘grabbing’ women come to light, and an investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 campaign begins. You couldn’t make this up.

★★★★★ JL

The Apprentice Best Bits, 9pm, BBC1

This week’s episode looks at Apprentice advertising tasks over the years. Some terrible suggestions for brand names were shot down in flames immediately – ‘Manly Moist’ shampoo didn’t make it, thank goodness. Unfortunately, in a task to market a new budget airline, ‘Jet Pop: an explosion of fun’ got as far as a presentation to industry professionals. Elsewhere, in series three, Trey’s enthusiastic suggestions for a trainer ad – ‘A beat boy! Some bump and grind!’ – puzzled Margaret. ‘It’s a dance,’ explained one of the team helpfully. ‘Like… the twist.’

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Strike, seasons one to four, BBC iPlayer

Following the recent fourth series on BBC1, now is the time to revisit the first three seasons of the detective drama based on the JK Rowling novels, written under the name Robert Galbraith, starring Tom Burke as private eye Cormoran Strike.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Clouds, Disney+

You’ll shed tears at this inspirational drama based on the true story of Zach Sobiech. It follows the budding musician as he navigates high school, first love… and being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Given six months to live, Zach (Fin Argus), along with his friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter), decides to spend his limited time following their dream. With the help of Zach’s teacher, they’re given the chance of a lifetime with a record deal…

Live sport

Europa League Football: Standard Liege v Rangers 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3 Europa League Football: Leicester City v Zorya Luhansk 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport/ESPN

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport/ESPN Europa League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v LASK 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Celtic v AC Milan 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss The Trump Show on TV tonight – it has to be seen to be believed!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!