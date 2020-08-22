TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 23rd August

Harry Hill's World of TV is just one of the gems on today...

BBC2 brings you Harry Hill’s World of TV, George Clarke looks around The National Trust Unlocked, and Mortimer & Whitehouse have Gone Fishing again in a new series. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

George Clarke’s National Trust Unlocked, 9pm, C4/All 4 (box set)

In a normal year, National Trust sites across the UK get around 27m visitors – but this hasn’t been a normal year. When those properties closed in March, George Clarke had a rare opportunity to visit some of them without the usual crowds, glimpse areas the public don’t see and meet the handful of staff maintaining them. A timely reminder of the treasures we have.

★★★★ SP

Harry Hill’s World of TV, 8.30pm, BBC2

No one pokes fun at the weird and wonderful world of TV quite like Harry Hill. The comedian and former TV Burp presenter will be taking another trip through the archives for this new series that finds out how our favourite shows have changed over the years, beginning with soaps. Harry wonders how we went from watching Elsie Tanner do the washing-up to a tram crash worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster, but it’s not just Coronation Street on the menu – old series like The Grove Family and Albion Market are also worthy of a rare airing.

★★★★ SMA

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, 8pm, BBC2

‘I don’t think I’ve got any better at fishing,’ says Bob Mortimer to Paul Whitehouse as this third series begins. ‘But I have got better at irritating you.’ Friends for more than 30 years, Bob and Paul return to the river, this time the Tweed in Scotland, to catch an elusive salmon. While successfully netting a fish may be the aim, the real joy of this series is how it celebrates friendship, laughter and the beautiful countryside. A show about fishing and the near-death experiences of its two hosts should never be so full of laughs and heartwarming moments, and yet this is positively overflowing with both.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Stath Lets Flats, seasons 1-2, All 4

The antics of incompetent but well-meaning letting agent Stath (Jamie Demetriou) deservedly won two BAFTAs last month for Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star, who also created the series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Mamma Mia!, 6pm, ITV

It wasn’t the first ‘jukebox’ musical, but Mamma Mia!’s huge success in London’s West End and on Broadway (and worldwide) led to a surge of shows based on the hits of bands such as Queen and the Spice Girls. It also made this film version a massive box-office hit, with a starring role for Meryl Streep of all people, and a great supporting cast including Christine Baranski and Julie Walters. But of course it’s the Abba songs that are the real stars here. If you’re in the mood for more, head over to Netflix later for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!.

Live sport

Football: Champions League Final 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

