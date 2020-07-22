TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 23rd July

Dear NHS Superstars is just one of the gems on today...

East, Shop, Save, 7.30pm (not Scotland), ITV

The consumer series hosted by Ranvir Singh is back, with the Formstone family from Pontefract the first to see their monthly intake of unhealthy snacks piled on the kitchen table. Couple Claire and Jayson, who want to start saving, are shocked that their snacking costs over £500 a year! Meanwhile, chef Dale Pinnock has ingenious ways of getting kids who don’t like veg to eat and enjoy them.

★★★ IM

Dear NHS Superstars, 9pm, BBC1

No matter how healthy we might be, at some point in our lives we’ve all been in the care of the NHS for one reason or another. In this one-off special, celebrities from all walks of life share their stories and express their gratitude to the staff they may not have been able to thank properly at the time. The stars taking part include The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker, who reveals how the staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital changed his life; Shirley Ballas, who broke her ankle as a young dancer; and Sue Perkins, who admits to being accident-prone and has a long list of examples to prove it…

★★★★ SP

Wonders of the Coast Path, 8pm (times vary), ITV

His wife is Welsh, so Good Morning Britain’s Sean Fletcher considers himself an honorary Welshman, and he proves an agreeable companion on this ramble along one of the UK’s most beautiful coastlines. Previously shown on ITV Wales, the travelogue sees Sean explore Wales’ 870-mile coastal path, learning about history, wildlife and traditions. On the first leg of the journey, from the river Dee to Anglesey, he looks for natterjack toads, makes an axe at a Bronze Age mine and dines on Anglesey oysters.

★★★ IM

Mum, seasons 1-3, BritBox

Lesley Manville is sublime as the recently widowed Cathy – quietly coping with her grief and rediscovering herself in the face of her selfish and insensitive family. Meanwhile, her late husband’s best friend Michael (Peter Mullan) adores her from afar in a poignantly funny comedy.

Sweet Country, 9pm, Film4

A brilliant Australian Western that is both poetic and grimly visceral, it’s set in 1929, but it could easily be 100 years before. Aboriginal Sam (Hamilton Morris) is wanted for murder after killing a vicious white farmer in self defence, and so goes on the run with his wife across the vast Australian Outback, hunted down by Bryan Brown’s sadistic copper and humane preacher Sam Neill. In a tale of bitter racism as well as angry self-loathing, director Warwick Thornton also has an eye for the beautiful, creating a powerful drama that stares into a dismal part of Australian history and finds the elegiac among the brutality.

Golf: The 3M Open 2pm, Sky Sports Golf

