TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 23rd June

Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues are back on BBC1, Gareth Malone has set up another choir who are Singing For Britain, and Evie has some unwelcome news for her dad Fletch in Holby City. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Choir: Singing for Britain, 9pm, BBC2

Popular choirmaster Gareth Malone attempts to inject a little joy into people’s lives as he tasks NHS workers, teachers, refuse collectors and others to write and perform original songs exploring how they’re feeling during lockdown. Faced with the practical and technical challenges of social distancing, Gareth knows getting everyone singing in harmony is not going to be easy. In this first episode, he meets care-home worker William, who’s witnessed first-hand the tragedy that COVID-19 has caused. Can he release some of his pain through song? Heartbreaking and uplifting.

★★★★ VW

Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads, 9pm, BBC1

In a timely commission that chimes with the lockdown experience, Alan Bennett’s wonderful monologues are back, along with two new single-handers he’s written, interpreted by a stellar cast. Tonight’s first poignant confessional is A Lady of Letters, with Imelda Staunton reprising Patricia Routledge’s role as the local busybody whose letters of complaint have unforeseen consequences. That’s followed by Sarah Lancashire in An Ordinary Woman, about the complex family life of Gwen. With writing and performances of the highest order, this series is an absolute delight.

★★★★★ IM

Holby City, 8pm, BBC1

Director of nursing Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher is due to have surgery this week, after finding out he has prostate cancer. Except, it seems, he hasn’t told his four children about the op, so he hits a snag when his teenage daughter Evie unexpectedly turns up at Holby claiming she’s dropping out of school! Will he be forced to tell her the truth about his condition? Elsewhere, Max is gearing up to unveil Holby’s partnership with private firm Kestrel to the media when Hanssen presents evidence to derail her plan.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Homeland, seasons 1-7, Netflix

Now that the spy thriller has finished, it is good to go back to previous series, especially the exhilarating first one when bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) began to suspect that Marine Sgt Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) had been ‘turned’ during his eight years missing in action in the Middle East.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Carol, 11.15pm, Film4

Director Todd Haynes’ adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1952 novel is truly superb, a coolly restrained yet deeply romantic story of forbidden love, and a dazzling showcase for its two stars. Cate Blanchett plays the title character, a wealthy suburban wife and mother who is extricating herself from a hollow marriage, while Rooney Mara is Therese, a callow Manhattan shopgirl who falls under her spell.

Live sport

Tennis: Battle of the Brits Amazon Prime Video

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads on TV tonight – top-notch drama!

