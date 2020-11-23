TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 23rd November

Hospital is just one of the gems on today...

This week's Hospital follows transplant patients, Nigella shows us more recipes to Cook, Eat, Repeat, and it's the start of Jonathan's trial in The Undoing.

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat, 8pm, BBC2

None of your Jamie ‘bish bash bosh’ here, Nigella’s all about gently ‘tumbling’ or ‘nestling’ ingredients into a pot. And once you’re in that mindset, she’s sharing recipes for a versatile dish of roast vegetables, cumin and fennel seeds with spiced bulgar wheat, and a chocolate and peanut butter layered cake.

★★★★ JP

Hospital, 9pm, BBC2

Tonight’s episode highlights the hugely complicated issues the NHS is battling as it focuses on transplant services at London’s Royal Free Hospitals. Kidney transplants were halted during the first wave of the pandemic but four months later they are reinstated with Khalid, 68, one of the many who desperately needs the life-saving surgery. But it’s not just COVID-19 that is making life more complicated – a Greek patient needing a liver transplant also highlights how a no-deal Brexit could seriously affect NHS finances and the lives of those needing its expertise.

★★★★ JL

The Undoing, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Attorney Haley (Noma Dumezweni) is ruthless in her quest to acquit Jonathan (Hugh Grant) in the penultimate episode of this twisty thriller. Spying on jurors and coaching clients are mere warm-ups. By the end of the first day’s hearing, Haley’s tied so many people up in knots, she should get a boy-scout badge. Meanwhile, Henry feels the strain of the world judging his entire existence while his dad’s in the dock for murdering his mistress. As if being a teenager isn’t tough enough. And Grace is shocked by a confession close to home…

★★★★ ER

Him & Her, seasons one to four, BritBox/BBC iPlayer

Russell Tovey, recently seen in ITV’s spooky drama The Sister, appears in lighter vein here as one half of a lazy twenty-something couple (Sarah Solemani plays his partner) who spend their days watching DVDs in his flat, at least until the idea of getting married starts to take hold. At times crude, it is also heart-warming and funny. Joe Wilkinson played Dan, the couple’s eccentric neighbour who lives in the flat upstairs, while Camille Coduri also starred.

One Day, Netflix

If you enjoyed the BBC1 adaptation of David Nicholls’ Us, the screen version of his smash-hit novel One Day is available to watch on Netflix. It begins on St Swithin’s Day, 15 July, in 1988, with the meeting at university of working-class Northerner Emma and posh Southerner Dexter, then revisits the pair on the same day each year as they lurch through adulthood. Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is wonderful as Yorkshire lass Emma, playing her as a caustic, unconfident girl who blossoms into a beauty, while Jim Sturgess captures Dexter’s early sense of entitlement and his later rueful humility. Deftly adapted for the screen by Nicholls himself, this is funny, romantic and deeply moving.

Grand Slam of Darts 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm





