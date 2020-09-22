TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 23rd September

Grayson Perry's Big American Road Trip is just one of the gems on today...

Grayson Perry goes on a Big American Road Trip, the Celebrity Karaoke Club welcomes its first guests, and Gordon Ramsay is Uncharted in Norway. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Celebrity Karaoke Club, 10pm, ITV2

An assortment of stars battle to be declared the Karaoke King or Queen in this fun new singalong series. Drag Race star and CBB winner Courtney Act, TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt, Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts, DJ Melvin Odoom, singer Tallia Storm, comic Luke Kempner and TOWIE’s Jess Wright are the first to enter the singing booth, but as this is karaoke, vocal skill isn’t as important as the ability to get the crowd going – just as well, in some cases! Don’t miss Scarlett and Courtney’s unforgettable rendition of Summer Nights from Grease…

★★★★ SP

Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip, 10pm, C4

Last year, Grayson Perry took a trip around the US (on a motorbike he customised himself, naturally) to explore the sources of friction across the nation: issues such as race, class, identity and economic opportunity. Tonight’s opening episode focuses on race, so Grayson begins his expedition in Atlanta, Georgia – often referred to as the nation’s ‘black capital’. Here, many residents are enjoying economic prosperity – the number of black households earning $200,000 or more has risen by 145% in the last 10 years – but centuries of prejudice are still having repercussions.



★★★★ SP

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, 9pm, National Geographic

‘I want to move to Norway!’ proclaims Gordon as he tastes the scallop he has just harvested from the bottom of a cold fjord. The chef’s in Norway in December to brave the cold and sample some of the country’s finest cuisine. After his bracing dive for shellfish, he heads out with a reindeer herder before trying the local delicacy of fermented fish. The next meal is a culinary challenge even for Gordon and is not for the squeamish. The week finishes with a fabulous Christmas feast including reindeer stew and a decadent seafood soup.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Wallander, seasons 1-4, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

With Young Wallander currently streaming on Netflix, now is the perfect time to revisit the original BAFTA-winning series, which sees Sir Kenneth Branagh playing the Swedish detective in later years when he’s an inspector. Branagh is excellent as the dedicated but troubled cop dealing with some very dark investigations in a superb crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Mountain Between Us, 9pm, Film4

Two strangers somehow survive a plane crash and set off together to find civilisation and safety in this 2017 romantic adventure. It’s winter, it’s snowing and the mountainous terrain does not make the going easy. There’s also a mountain to climb for the two talented actors playing photographer Alex (Kate Winslet) and brain surgeon Ben (Idris Elba) because, quite honestly, not an awful lot happens in this fairly formulaic romantic drama. Still, the Canadian scenery is breathtakingly photographed and the actors bust a gut to make it work.

Live sport

Snooker: European Masters 2.30pm & 7pm, Eurosport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip on TV tonight – the flamboyant artist goes stateside

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!