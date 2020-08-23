TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 24th August

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites is just one of the gems on today...

Jamie’s cooking some more Family Favourites, the spotlight’s on Shirley and Tina in Secrets From the Square, and A Suitable Boy reaches its climax. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

EastEnders: Secrets From the Square, 8pm, BBC1

In the first of Stacey Dooley’s two trips to Walford this week, she meets Carter sisters Shirley and Tina – actors Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White. They discuss their close relationship on and off screen, and their big storylines, including Shirley’s revelation that she’s Mick’s mum, and Tina’s violent relationship with firefighter Tosh. Superfan Stacey is in her element, especially when she gets a tour of the upstairs of The Vic…

★★★★ AS

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites, 8.30pm, C4

Jamie continues to put a tasty twist on some well-known family favourites from his busy home surrounded by his wife Jools and their children. His first delicious dish is cauliflower cheese with spaghetti and topped with crispy breadcrumbs – a budget-friendly crowd-pleaser. Next, he gets his son Buddy to help with spicy barbecue chicken burgers, complete with a lesson in chilli heat. Finally, Jamie gives a classic chicken Kiev a makeover, covering the garlicky chicken with filo pastry not breadcrumbs, creating a crunchy and light parcel packed full of flavour.

★★★★ JL

A Suitable Boy, 9pm, BBC1

In tonight’s finale of the sensual and sweeping drama set in 1950s India, all questions are answered! After yesterday’s violent altercation over courtesan Saeeda Bai, there’s a tragic death and Maan’s family are in disgrace. The election results are in. And there’s a wedding. Lata is the bride – but who is the groom? Catch up on the six-part series available on BBC iPlayer.

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Stath Lets Flats, seasons 1-2, All 4

The antics of incompetent but well-meaning letting agent Stath (Jamie Demetriou) deservedly won two BAFTAs last month for Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star, who also created the series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 9pm, Film4

Nine years after bringing Lord of the Rings to a close, Peter Jackson returns to Middle-earth. The new trilogy’s first instalment finds hobbit Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) drafted by wizard Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) into a company of dwarves seeking to reclaim their kingdom. The movie kicks into gear once the journey is under way, pitching Bilbo into encounters with trolls, goblins, orcs and, scariest of all, Gollum, which sees Andy Serkis perform motion-capture marvels.

Live sport

Cricket: England v Pakistan Final Test 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket (highlights, 7pm, BBC2)

10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket (highlights, 7pm, BBC2) See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites on TV tonight – more mouth-watering recipes with a twist

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!