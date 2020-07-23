TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 24th July

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian is just one of the gems on today...

Miriam Margolyes tells us why she’s Almost Australian on BBC2, The Young Offenders are back on BBC1, and Jack Whitehall is honouring the underdog in this week’s Sporting Nation. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Young Offenders, 9.30pm (times vary), BBC1/BBC3 Online

They’re young, dumb and love their mum. Yes, Cork’s lovable teen criminals return with a new six-part series. Despite Jock (Chris Walley) being a new dad, he and best pal Conor (Alex Murphy) haven’t mended their ways. Worse, tonight they take baby Star on a heist with local ne’er-do-well Billy Murphy! Can they stay one step ahead of Sergeant Healy and – more importantly – Conor’s mum Mairead? Let’s hope not because, frankly, where’s the craic in that? Watch out for Father Ted’s Pauline McLynn in episode three.

★★★★ ER

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian, 9pm, BBC2

Actor Miriam Margolyes has a home in Australia, an Australian partner and became an Aussie citizen in 2013. So she’s better qualified than most to do a travelogue about ‘the lucky country’ and is on a mission to find out what the ‘Australian dream’ means to people. In this first episode, she meets a drought-hit farming family and an indigenous activist, and hears inspiring stories from immigrants who have settled in Australia. And in true Miriam style, she’s also happy to be filmed on the loo and washing her knickers!

★★★ IM

Jack Whitehall’s Sporting Nation, 8.30pm, BBC1

Nobody does underdog better than the British. Over the years, ‘giant killers’ such as Leicester City, snooker’s Dennis Taylor and even Torvill and Dean defied the odds and came from nowhere to win major championships, causing some of the biggest upsets in sporting history. Jack celebrates some of the most memorable.

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Mum, seasons 1-3, BritBox

Lesley Manville is sublime as the recently widowed Cathy – quietly coping with her grief and rediscovering herself in the face of her selfish and insensitive family. Meanwhile, her late husband’s best friend Michael (Peter Mullan) adores her from afar in a poignantly funny comedy.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Radioactive, Amazon Prime Video

The life of one of the most extraordinary scientists in history is explored in this engaging biopic about Marie Curie, played by Rosamund Pike. The film follows the Polish-French physicist from the 1870s and chronicles her discoveries, relationships and her struggle to make her voice heard in a man’s world. Curie and her husband Pierre (Sam Riley) changed the face of the 20th century, and she was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize for the discovery of radioactivity.

Live sport

Cricket: England v West Indies 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV (highlights, BBC2, 7pm)

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss The North York Moors: A Wild Year on TV tonight – stunning scenery!

