TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 24th June

It’s the final Great British Sewing Bee, new tech drama APB comes to Fox, and Bradley and Barney continue their US road trip in Breaking Dad. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

APB, 9pm, Fox

The writers of this new police drama say Elon Musk and Sir Richard Branson were the inspiration behind the show’s lead character, rich tech genius Gideon Reeves (Justin Kirk), who witnesses his friend being shot in Chicago during a robbery. When Gideon discovers that the underfunded police force has little hope of catching the killer, he persuades the mayor to put him in charge of the 13th District, planning to turn it into the world’s most technically advanced force. He also introduces an app (APB) that citizens can use to report crimes.

★★★★ RMC

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

After nine weeks of pattern challenges, creative transformations and impressive made-to-measure outfits, the series is nearly over. But the contest is far from sewn up. The three remaining sewers are on pins and pull out all the stops to be named King or Queen of Sewing Bee in tonight’s finale! These last challenges include making a kilt, turning a swimsuit and a party dress into a carnival outfit, and creating a glam frock for a loved one before judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant crown one busy bee monarch of the hems 2020!

★★★★ ER

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Bad, 8pm, ITV

There are thrills aplenty for Bradley Walsh and son Barney as they arrive in Florida. After a visit to a bar frequented by Bradley’s favourite writer Ernest Hemingway in Key West, they hit the water for shark-cage diving, hydro-flight waterjet boarding and canoeing. Back on land, Bradley gets the chance to show off his lumberjacking skills before heading off to hunt for Big Foot.

★★★★ TE

Best box set to watch

Homeland, seasons 1-7, Netflix

Now that the spy thriller has finished, it is good to go back to previous series, especially the exhilarating first one when bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) began to suspect that Marine Sgt Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) had been ‘turned’ during his eight years missing in action in the Middle East.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

On Chesil Beach, 9pm, BBC2

Ian McEwan adapts his best-selling book for this tender, heartbreaking tale of fragile innocence. It’s 1962 and Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle are young and in love, but their honeymoon in a hotel by Dorset’s Chesil Beach sees them clash once sex enters the fray. As liberated as they think they are, the constrictions of the era prove to be a soul-sapping force. Directed by Dominic Cooke, who really captures the period perfectly, this is an elegantly filmed and beautifully acted drama.

Live sport

Premier League football: Manchester United v Sheffield Utd 5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky One/Sky Sports Premier League /Pick (Freesat, Pick HD only)

5pm (k-o 6pm), Sky One/Sky Sports Premier League /Pick (Freesat, Pick HD only) Premier League football: Norwich City v Everton 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), BBC2 (first half)/BBC1 (second half)

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss The Great British Sewing Bee on TV tonight – who will be the winner?

