TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 24th March

Michelle Keegan is back for her final Our Girl, Disney starts its new streaming service with a Star Wars spin-off, and Dave channel does its bit for mental health. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Mandalorian, Disney+

The wonderful world of Disney is beamed straight into our living rooms, as the new streaming service Disney+ launches tonight. It’s packed full of new dramas, timeless Disney films, as well as movies from Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. But as well as having all the classics at your fingertips there are also some exciting new releases, including Star Wars series The Mandalorian and the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a mockumentary spin-off from the hit movies. If that’s not enough there’s even a live-action remake of the classic 1955 film Lady and the Tramp. Head to disneyplus.com/uk to sign up and then settle down to enjoy some uplifting TV gems…

Rating: ★★★★ HD

Our Girl, 9pm, BBC1

It’s back to the frontline as Our Girl returns for its fourth series this week – and it’s the final outing for actor Michelle Keegan as army medic Georgie Lane. Georgie is training medics in England when she bumps into her old platoon, 2 Section, and new recruits including Mimi (Ackley Bridge’s Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Prof (Penance star Nico Mirallegro). 2 Section are due to tour Afghanistan but Georgie’s still haunted by flashbacks of the bomb blast that killed her fiancé, Elvis Harte (Luke Pasqualino). Will heading back to the place he died give her the closure she needs? An explosive start to what looks set to be a great series.

Rating: ★★★★ VW

Comedy Against Living Miserably, 9pm, Dave

The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett hosts and performs in this stand-up special, bringing comedy to some of the darkest and most delicate subjects. Joe’s joined by comics Kiri Pritchard-McLean, John Robins and Judi Love in a (very) frank discussion about their own mental health struggles, blended seamlessly with their stand-up routines, which were recorded last month in front of a live audience. There are plenty of laughs, but also tears, especially as it was filmed the day after the death of Joel’s friend Caroline Flack. All the comedians donated their fees to Campaign Against Living Miserably and viewers can also donate.

Rating: ★★★★ LP

Back in Time for the Corner Shop, 8pm, BBC2

The Arderns’ corner shop enters the 1980s and 1990s with Wham! blasting out of the radio, big hair, lots of convenience food on the shelves, long hours and a crippling recession hitting Sheffield. The supermarket is now king, so the Ardern family must accept the new role of their shop as a place people pop into for last-minute essentials, rather than for their main weekly food shop. They also embrace the royal tat they can sell to commemorate Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981. Dad Dave has a baked-bean bath to mark Live Aid in 1985 and they all feel lucky with the arrival of the National Lottery machine in 1994.

Rating: ★★★★ JL

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, 8pm, C4

Another week, another eclectic batch of celebs: actor and presenter Caroline Quentin, British tennis No. 1 Johanna Konta, comedian Joel Dommett (he’s busy!) and Queer Eye’s Tan France. First they must whip up some classic but fiddly eclairs in the Signature before turning their attention to puff pastry in the Technical. There’s not even light relief in the Showstopper – the celebrity bakers are tasked with recreating their biggest fears in cake form!

Rating: ★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch



World Without End, My5



The plague is raging in medieval England in this eight-part drama about intrigue and murder. First shown in 2012, it stars Tom Weston-Jones, Charlotte Riley and Rupert Evans.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Hero, 7pm, AMC

Director Zhang Yimou’s visually stunning, colour-coordinated epic, set in feudal China in the 3rd Century BC, is a classic of the period martial arts genre. Hong Kong superstars Jet Li, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung and Zhang Ziyi bound over water and spring over trees in balletic duels as Li’s swordsman kills the Chinese Emperor’s most feared enemies. Jaw-droppingly stunning action scenes and spectacular, majestic landscapes boggle the eye.

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



