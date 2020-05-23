TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 24th May

Walking With Elephants is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the final Walking With Elephants on C4, GOLD reveals Britain’s Greatest Comedy Character, and Harriet Walter guest-stars in Killing Eve. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Britain’s Best Comedy Character, 8pm, GOLD

Viewers were asked to nominate the finest comedy characters in British TV history, and tonight a panel of experts and enthusiasts gathers to rank them once and for all. The very fair and diplomatic Sally Phillips serves as the foreperson of a jury that also includes Cold Feet’s John Thomson and Goodness Gracious Me’s Nina Wadia, as they debate the merits of Arkwright, Patsy Stone, Captain Mainwaring, Mrs Brown and more.

★★★ SP

Walking With Elephants, 9.15pm, C4

‘Anything that can kill you is here: snakes, spiders and elephants, of course,’ says Levison Wood’s guide Kane as they head into the Okavango Delta, the rich feeding grounds where the elephant migration and their journey ends. As well as plenty of jumbos, they spot lions, leopards, zebra and buffalo, but as they head deeper into the Delta, the grassland turns to swamp and rivers full

of crocodiles and hippos. There are some tense moments as the pair venture back to Kane’s village, where they receive a warm welcome, and look back on their adventure.

★★★★ JL

Killing Eve, 9.15pm, BBC1

Former MI6 agent Eve Polastri is hell-bent on finding out who brutally attacked her husband Niko. When she discovers that a woman named Dasha killed a gymnast in the 1970s, and notices recent murders bear the same hallmarks, Eve works out Dasha is Villanelle’s handler. Eve travels to Barcelona in search of answers – and meets Dasha (a superb turn by Harriet Walter) in a bowling alley! Over a keenly fought game, Dasha warns Eve she’ll never ‘beat them’ and that she could kill her – at any time…

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Spooks, seasons 1-10, BBC iPlayer

Recently seen as Charles Ingram in ITV’s Quiz, Matthew Macfadyen is a tough spy in this MI5 drama that co-stars his now wife Keeley Hawes. Bomb threats, shootings and kidnappings are all part of the job in this action-packed series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Jurassic Park, 5.45pm, ITV

Steven Spielberg’s roller-coaster creature feature holds up incredibly well, even though it’s approaching its 30th birthday. It takes its time getting started, but when it does, it’s a tension-fuelled trip to an island where dinos have been brought back to life with the help of modern science – and ground-breaking (for the time) use of CGI – but then run amok. A heavyweight cast, including Sam Neill and Laura Dern, gives it serious heft, but it’s the monsters you’ll remember.

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Walking With Elephants on TV tonight – it’s been one ‘el of a journey!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV guide.

Happy viewing!