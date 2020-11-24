TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 24th November

The Great British Bake Off is just one of the gems on today...

It’s time to crown the ultimate Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off, there’s a new face at Holby, and Harper’s under pressure in Industry. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Holby City, 7.50pm (times vary), BBC1

There’s a new face at Holby this week in the shape of mental health nurse Lucky, played by former Doctors star Vineeta Rishi, and it seems acting CEO Max is far from pleased to see her. But what’s their history? Meanwhile, with Jac working day and night to uncover what’s wrong with her old friend Clayton, boyfriend and fellow medic Kian (Ramin Karimloo) enlists the new junior doctors to help come up with a diagnosis. Later, when Clayton reveals he has feelings for her, Jac explains she’s with someone who would never do anything to hurt her, unaware Kian is hiding his secret drug habit. Is Kian about to be caught out?

★★★★ VW

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

With some unforgettable bakers – Rowan! – standout bakes – Kawaii cakes! – and the vocal talents of Matt Lucas, this year’s contest has been classic. Now, the trio of finalists have only three bakes left before one of them is declared the winner. And Prue and Paul have, as ever, not made it easy as the anxious bakers tackle a custard slice trickier than it looks for the signature, followed by a technical with chocolate and nuts. Then, it’s all down to the truly epic showstopper: dessert towers. There’s no room for mistakes, so who will emerge victorious?

★★★★★ CC

Industry, 9.15pm, BBC2

Of all the grads at Pierpoint, Harper’s doing the best job so far of impressing her superiors with her abilities – but that ends up working against her this week when she’s given an important project to work on by Daria at the same time as she’s meant to be developing a big pitch idea for Eric. Elsewhere, Yasmin is trying to rebuild her fractured professional relationship with Kenny, Robert comes up with a novel way to win over a client, and Gus pushes the boundaries with Theo…

★★★★ SP

Him & Her, seasons one to four, BritBox/BBC iPlayer

Russell Tovey, recently seen in ITV’s spooky drama The Sister, appears in lighter vein here as one half of a lazy twenty-something couple (Sarah Solemani plays his partner) who spend their days watching DVDs in his flat, at least until the idea of getting married starts to take hold. At times crude, it is also heart-warming and funny. Joe Wilkinson played Dan, the couple’s eccentric neighbour who lives in the flat upstairs, while Camille Coduri also starred.

Hillbilly Elegy, Netflix

Oscar-winner Ron Howard directs this true story based on JD Vance’s 2016 memoir, which recounts his difficult upbringing in the Appalachian region of the US before becoming a successful venture capitalist. It follows JD (Gabriel Basso) as a Yale Law student and ex-Marine from Ohio who’s on the cusp of anding his dream job until a family crisis drags him back home to his drug-addict mother, Bev (Amy Adams). The film flits between the past and present, revealing how JD was mostly raised by his tough grandmother, ‘Mamaw’ (Glenn Close), and sees JD attempting to face his childhood demons. A searing film exploring trauma, poverty and heartache.

Champions League Football: Rennes v Chelsea 5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3

5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3 Champions League Football: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

