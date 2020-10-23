TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 24th October

Strictly Come Dancing is just one of the gems on today...

The celebrities dance live for the first time on Strictly, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton compete on this week’s Million Pound Cube Celebrity, and relive all the highs and lows on the idyllic Our Yorkshire Farm. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Million Pound Cube Celebrity, 9pm, ITV

Following on from celebrity specials of Catchphrase and The Chase earlier, here’s another celeb edition of The Million Pound Cube. Regular viewers will know that what seems easy from the comfort of your sofa is very different in that Perspex cube. But we have high hopes for Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley – as a dancer, he should have some nifty moves, while Stacey is used to thinking on her feet in tough situations while filming her investigative documentaries…

★★★★ JP

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.25pm, BBC1

Strictly burst back on to our screens last week as this year’s celebs were paired with the pro dancers who’ll help them waltz, jive and foxtrot their way to victory. Tonight, the 12 famous faces take to the dancefloor live for the first time. They’ll all be hoping to impress judges Craig, Shirley and Motsi (Bruno’s in LA). Fortunately, no one faces the chop yet as the first dreaded dance-off isn’t until next week. This is putting some much-needed sparkle back into Saturday nights, so don’t miss it!

★★★★★ VW

Our Yorkshire Farm, from 6.05pm, Channel 5

Torrential rain, 100mph winds, blizzards… and lockdown. Life can be tough on the Yorkshire farm as we see in the last two episodes of this welcome repeat series following Clive and Amanda Owen and their nine children in the remote Yorkshire Dales. But there are plenty of highs too, not least the stunning scenery and, for parents, seeing kids not stuck on electronics. With more and more people considering upping sticks and leaving the rat race at the moment, there couldn’t be a better advert for doing so. Still not convinced? All episodes are on My5 for a limited period.

★★★★ LP

Desperate Housewives, seasons one to eight, Amazon Prime Video

Those who loved Why Women Kill will want to watch (or rewatch) this comedy drama from its creator Marc Cherry, starring Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria. It opens with the shocking suicide of one of the wives on Wisteria Lane.

Over the Moon, Netflix

Prepare to be charmed by this sweet musical about love, grief, and reaching for the stars. It centres on Chinese girl Fei Fei, who sets out to prove that the legend of the Moon goddess is true… by building a rocket! With winning songs and luscious animation, it’s a lovely watch for the whole family. The excellent voice cast includes Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Manchester United v Chelsea 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Six Nations Rugby Union: Ireland v Italy 2.45pm (k-o 3.30pm), ITV

2.45pm (k-o 3.30pm), ITV Six Nations Rugby Union: France v Wales 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV4/S4C

Don’t miss Strictly on TV tonight – the competition is on!

