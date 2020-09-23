TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 24th September

London Zoo: An Extraordinary Year is just one of the gems on today...

ITV goes behind the scenes to see how the animals and keepers at London Zoo coped with lockdown in London Zoo: An Extraordinary Year, follow Rich Kids as they go on a Skint Holiday, and book your room at The Grand Party Hotel. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Rich Kids, Skint Holiday, 9pm, 5Star

As lifestyle swaps go, this has got to be one of the most eye-opening as 19-year-old Roumaissa, usually accustomed to luxury trips to Monaco, joins the Cope family for a beach break in Great Yarmouth. Who will gain the most from the experience, and will Roumaissa learn that having fun doesn’t have to cost a fortune?

★★★ MC

London Zoo: An Extraordinary Year, 9pm, ITV

You can’t really work from home as a zoo keeper, and in this two-part series, cameras go behind the scenes at London Zoo where, despite the lack of visitors and new social distancing regulations, life has been going on pretty much as usual. Important breeding programmes have continued, and at sister zoo Whipsnade in Bedfordshire, we see a baby elephant cooling down with a giant ice lolly. Meanwhile, keeper Alex is delighted when her beloved sea lion family are no longer able to move to another zoo.

★★★★ IM

The Grand Party Hotel, 8pm, BBC1

In this entertaining four-parter, which has echoes of C4’s much-missed The Hotel, cameras follow life at Liverpool’s The Shankly, where the USP is its extravagant party suites. In the colourful opener, a divorce party, a wedding and a baby shower take place, each with its own triumphs and glitches. But what dominates this episode is the palpable tension between no-nonsense, super-efficient new general manager Lyndon Barrett-Scott and the hotel’s fun-loving staff.

★★★★ CC

Wallander, seasons 1-4, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

With Young Wallander currently streaming on Netflix, now is the perfect time to revisit the original BAFTA-winning series, which sees Sir Kenneth Branagh playing the Swedish detective in later years when he’s an inspector. Branagh is excellent as the dedicated but troubled cop dealing with some very dark investigations in a superb crime drama.

Funny Cow, 11.15pm, Film4

Maxine Peake lets rip as a bolshie Northerner who gets out from under her abusive husband’s heel to become a stand-up comedian in 1970s Britain. The audiences at the working men’s clubs she plays don’t know what’s hit them – and neither does Paddy Considine’s smitten bookshop owner. There are laughs and tears here, plus an achingly beautiful soundtrack by Richard Hawley, while Peake’s defiant heroine has enough brass to keep a doorknob factory going for months.

Golf: Irish Open 1pm, Sky Sports Golf

1pm, Sky Sports Golf UEFA Super Cup Football: Bayern Munich v Sevilla 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 1

