TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 25th August

Animal Empires, 8pm, Sky Nature/NOW TV

In an uncertain and increasingly warmer world, this series focuses on how some animals survive against the odds. First up are three species that rely upon family units, beginning with Barbary macaques in Gibraltar, who work together in large troops to ensure the next generation thrives. Flamingos also need strong bonds within the flock to raise their young on Bonaire, an island in the Caribbean Sea. Finally, gentle manatees gather around the warm waters of Sanibel Island, near Florida, to have their calves and teach them how to flourish in a dangerous ocean.

★★★ JL

Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes, 9pm, Yesterday

There was much fanfare (and a little trepidation) when Gold remade three lost Dad’s Army episodes last year, but thankfully the great cast, and the original Jimmy Perry and David Croft scripts, meant that they were a big success – so here’s another chance to see them, over three nights. In tonight episode, there’s a crisis when Walker (Mathew Horne), the main supplier of black-market goods, is enlisted into the Army. Tomorrow, Frazer (David Hayman) and Jones (Kevin Eldon) are vying for promotion, and on Thursday, a bomb lands on the church hall. Altogether now… don’t panic!

★★★★ LP

The Truth About Cosmetic Treatments, 8pm, BBC1

Whether it’s fillers or Botox, having a ‘tweakment’ is almost as common as getting a haircut nowadays. But are these pricey treatments worth it? Dr Michael Mosley and journalist Mehreen Baig find out in this new series, starting with procedures on the face. Mehreen tests out skin tightening, while Michael gets his crow’s feet zapped. You may think again about having some ‘work’ done…

★★★★ HD

Stath Lets Flats, seasons 1-2, All 4

The antics of incompetent but well-meaning letting agent Stath (Jamie Demetriou) deservedly won two BAFTAs last month for Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star, who also created the series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Favourite, 8pm, Sky Drama/NOW TV

Director Yorgos Lanthimos is known for his blackly funny arthouse movies, and The Favourite takes all the elements he’s known for and rearranges them to create a sublime, off-kilter period drama. It tells of the control the Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) had over Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) in the early 1700s, but then Anne switches favour to Sarah’s cousin Abigail (Emma Stone)… Glorious and often hilarious, with an outstanding cast.

Live sport

Premier League Darts 6.30pm, Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports Mix

6.30pm, Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports Mix See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

