TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 25th July

There’s more amazing talent on The Voice Kids, Casualty meets Doctor Who, and eerie French drama The Last Wave comes to BBC4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 8.25pm, BBC1

Will there be more confessions than in your average Catholic church tonight at Holby? Fenisha’s feelings towards Ethan are stirred when he saves a young boy at a Comic Con event. Happily, this all takes place with Ethan dressed as The Doctor (Tom Baker not Jodie Whittaker). Surely it’s time Fenisha fessed up that she’s carrying Ethan’s baby? Meanwhile, there are emotionally charged scenes between Dylan and married nurse Faith, as she too has a shock confession. Elsewhere, Jacob tries to get warring siblings Nate and Tina to reconcile…

★★★★ ER

The Voice Kids, 7.25pm, ITV

It’s week three of the Blind Auditions and the competition is heating up, with coaches Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith and will.i.am all having filled four spots, while Danny Jones has five. There’s a mix of classical, jazz, pop and grime on offer as our pint-sized performers take to the stage tonight. At just nine years old, Lola is striking out on her own, having honed her vocal skills doing kitchen karaoke with her dad. And a powerful opera singer has Danny reminiscing about the classical training he once had as he shows that his operatic pipes are still in fine fettle. Bravo!

★★★★ VW

The Last Wave, from 9pm, BBC4

We’ve seen some extreme global weather over the past year or so, but we’ve never seen anything like the events that happen in the seaside town of Brizan in this new French eco-thriller The Last Wave. When an ominous cloud appears, it causes a gigantic wave to engulf a group of surfers. Inexplicably, they reappear hours later, with no recollection of what happened but possessing amazing powers. As the cloud’s power becomes more sinister, is nature getting revenge? Eerie, compelling – and scary.

★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Staged, one season, BBC iPlayer

One of the most enjoyable lockdown comedies we’ve seen. David Tennant and Michael Sheen clearly relish their roles as fictionalised versions of themselves, as they prepare to rehearse a play via video calls.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Post, 9.15pm, C4

Before The Washington Post uncovered the Watergate scandal that ended the presidency of Richard Nixon, the newspaper had already taken on the establishment. In 1971, The Post’s publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) released the Pentagon Papers – a secret official study that showed several US presidents had kept the Vietnam War going to hide the fact that the US was losing. Directed by Steven Spielberg and with a simply stellar cast, this is a tense, gripping, fact-based drama.

Live sport

Golf: British Masters 1.30pm, Sky Sports Golf

