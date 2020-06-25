TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 25th June

The School That Tried to End Racism is just one of the gems on today...

C4 visits The School That Tried to End Racism, there’s some Vintage Voltage on Quest, and Fred Sirieix shows us one final Remarkable Place to Eat. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.



What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Vintage Voltage, 9pm, Quest

This series not only restores vintage cars but also converts them into efficient and planet-friendly electric vehicles. Led by Richard ‘Moggy’ Morgan in his Welsh workshop, in this episode a team of expert mechanics convert a 1967 Karmann Ghia for owner Rob. Turning a petrol pensioner into a modern rechargeable pocket rocket doesn’t come cheap – an eye-watering £30,000 – but the results are impressive.

★★★ JL

The School That Tried to End Racism, 9pm, C4

A group in the first year of secondary school have volunteered to take part in a social experiment to measure unconscious racial bias. It aims to open a conversation about identity and to help reverse ‘colour blindness’ that stops people talking about ethnicity altogether. Teachers conduct games and ask pupils to put themselves into groups according to skin colour. To some it was uncomfortable and confusing, but the maturity and sensitivity the kids demonstrated gives hope for a kinder and more accepting future.

★★★★ MC

Remarkable Places to Eat, 8pm, BBC2

In the second of this short series, food writer and cook Rachel Khoo takes Fred Sirieix on a gastronomic tour of Vienna. Anyone who has missed going out for coffee and cake recently will be drawn to the historic Demel cafe, where the pair sample (and make) apple strudel. Rachel’s also keen to show Fred a food scene she thinks could rival that of Paris, taking him for spinach dumplings, then Mangalica pork schnitzel. They end their trip in style with a waltz outside the Opera House and hot dogs with champagne.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Homeland, seasons 1-7, Netflix

Now that the spy thriller has finished, it is good to go back to previous series, especially the exhilarating first one when bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) began to suspect that Marine Sgt Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) had been ‘turned’ during his eight years missing in action in the Middle East.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Kind Hearts and Coronets, 2.30pm, Talking Pictures TV

Anyone under the misapprehension that old black-and-white films are ‘boring’ should watch this 1949 Ealing comedy. The gimmick of Alec Guinness playing all the heirs standing between Dennis Price and a dukedom is worth the price of admission alone but the pin-sharp script and delicious black humour seal the deal.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Chelsea v Manchester City 7.30pm (k-o 8.15pm), BT Sport 1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss You Are What You Wear on TV tonight – uplifting stuff.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!