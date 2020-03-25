TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 25th March

Mister Winner is just one of the gems on today...

Brace yourself for the new Frank Spencer in BBC2 comedy Mister Winner, Mel and Sue make their sitcom debut in Sky One’s Hitmen and we catch up with the talented teens in BBC2’s Growing Up Gifted. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Hitmen, from 10pm, Sky One/NOW TV

Get ready to see Mel and Sue as never before in this six-part comedy. Not only are they flexing their acting muscles, and you get to see Sue without her specs, but they’re also playing beanie-wearing hitmen Fran (Sue) and Jamie (Mel), who coolly dispatch people for a mobster known only as Mr K. It’s a long way from the Bake Off tent, but the humour comes from the fact that they treat their ‘profession’ like any other mundane job – in this week’s opener while their victim (Jason Watkins) is bound and gagged in the back of their van, they’re merrily celebrating Fran’s birthday. It’s just a shame they didn’t call it The Great British Bump Off!

Rating: ★★★★ HD

Mister Winner, 10pm, BBC2

If it’s a proper laugh-out-loud comedy you’re after, then look no further than this six-parter. There’s been a fine tradition of smashed Ming vases and broken pianos in comedy over the years, and tonight’s first episode involves both, as well as a fire alarm going off right in the middle of an acupuncture session and a few musical mishaps. Upstart Crow’s Spencer Jones stars as the good-hearted but ironically named Leslie Winner, who ends up in a string of embarrassing situations while trying to keep his fiancée Jemma (Lucy Pearman) happy as their wedding looms. Also look out for ex-EastEnders star Shaun Williamson as Leslie’s long-suffering father-in-law, Chris (all pictured top).

Rating: ★★★★ HD

Growing Up Gifted, 9pm, BBC2

The often heartbreaking series following six bright teens from low income backgrounds returns, and we start with the three boys, now in their GCSE year. Kian knows he will have to leave Hartlepool if he is to become a physicist, aspiring doctor Liam has to work out what he really wants, and talented musician Jamarley yet again faces pressures outside school.

Rating: ★★★★ LP

The Great British Urine Test: The National Health Check, 10pm, Channel 5

After ‘pee pods’ are set up for the public to leave a sample of ‘liquid gold’, Dr Christian Jessen and Dr Amir Khan call back donors with worrying results to help change their damaging lifestyles. These include a veggie who doesn’t eat any veg and a London taxi driver with scary levels of pollution.

Rating: ★★★ JL

The Trouble with Maggie Cole, 9pm, ITV

Maggie’s gloom was lifted last week with the news that she’s going to be a grandmother. As this gently offbeat series continues, Maggie is still on a mission to apologise to the ‘Outed Six’, but she gets short shrift from Polish grocer Emil, whose daughter Roxanna Maggie implied was ‘morally loose’. Roxanna, though, is far more forgiving and the pair bond during a walk… This leaves Maggie confident enough to attend the community meeting. But when she and Peter arrive at the town hall, mobile phones start buzzing with a vicious internet post that’s gone viral – is Maggie being given a taste of her own medicine?

Rating: ★★★★ NC

Best box set to watch

World Without End, My5



The plague is raging in medieval England in this eight-part drama about intrigue and murder. First shown in 2012, it stars Tom Weston-Jones, Charlotte Riley and Rupert Evans.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

White Mischief, 10.05pm, Talking Pictures

A beautifully shot tale of lust and murder among a hedonistic group of expatriate Britons living in Nairobi, Kenya, during World War Two. Elegance and decadence ooze from this fascinating take on the cause célèbre that resulted from the murder of one of the ‘Happy Valley’ sophisticates. Greta Scacchi, Joss Ackland and Charles Dance are impeccable as the three main protagonists, but also watch for Hugh Grant.

