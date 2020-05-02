TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 25th May

Grow Your Own At Home is just one of the gems on today...

Alan Titchmarsh shows us How To Grow Your Own At Home on ITV, Emma Willis remembers some Special Births on W, and Gregg Wallace is back Inside the Factory on BBC2.

Emma Willis: Special Births, 10pm, W

In this two-part special, Emma Willis meets some of the parents we didn’t get to see during her Delivering Babies series at Harlow’s Princess Alexandra Hospital. As well as meeting the babies, who are now nearly one, they watch the filmed birth. First up are Hayley and David who had twins, Joey and Lola, by C-section after IVF. There’s also the most peaceful birth Emma’s ever seen, and a dramatic water birth for mum-of-two Shaz.

Grow Your Own At Home With Alan Titchmarsh, 8.30pm, ITV

Think your salad days are over? Think again! Alan Titchmarsh is here to help us put down roots – and eat them. He reunites (remotely) with his Love Your Garden team for this new three-part series filmed at his home by wife Alison. It’s a premise that bears fruit, as Alan shows us how to grow food in our gardens/balconies/windowsills/indoors. Tonight Alan raves about radishes and tomatoes, Dave does peas and carrots, Frances grows apple trees, and Katie creates pizza- and gin-and-tonic-themed herb boxes.

Inside the Factory: Keeping Britain Going, 8pm, BBC2

During the making of this show, Gregg Wallace has visited 37 factories over the past five years. He catches up with some of them to see how they are coping with the coronavirus crisis, starting with Essity paper mill in Manchester, which makes toilet roll. From the safety of his home Gregg uses a video link to chat with staff still on the factory floor to see how they have increased production to one million rolls per day. Meanwhile, Cherry Healey visits Bombay Sapphire Gin Distillery in Hampshire, which is also now producing hand sanitiser.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Spooks, seasons 1-10, BBC iPlayer

Recently seen as Charles Ingram in ITV’s Quiz, Matthew Macfadyen is a tough spy in this MI5 drama that co-stars his now wife Keeley Hawes. Bomb threats, shootings and kidnappings are all part of the job in this action-packed series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Paddington 2, 7pm, BBC1

With Ben Whishaw’s velvet tonsils and some CGI magic, the marmalade-loving bear from Peru returns in a family movie even finer and funnier than the first. It’s a joyous experience, even though Paddington ends up in the clink after being framed for a theft by conniving actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant). Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins return as Paddington’s adoptive parents, with a smattering of well-known faces proliferating possibly the most charming rendition of London you’ll ever hope to see.

