TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 25th November

Paul O'Grady takes to the waters in this week's Great British Escape, people are out to get Margaret in Harlots, and there's a remarkable piece of history in The Repair Shop.

Harlots, 9pm, BBC2

Having spotted her skulking about Soho, it was only a matter of time before Lydia Quigley decided to shop her rival Margaret Wells to Justice Knox. But it’s not just the law on Margaret’s tail, there’s also a raging Hal Pincher. Feeling cornered, Margaret seems to have no choice but to flee back to America! But can she reach the boat before either Hal or the Justice catch her? Meanwhile, the tension ramps up as Kate discovers the Marquess of Blayne’s true nature, Jack is kidnapped by slave traders and Hal confesses to killing Charlotte…

Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, 8pm, ITV

Who Do You Think You Are?, you really must give Paul O’Grady a call! This week, the presenter’s Kent travelogue finds him at Broadstairs, regular holiday destination of Charles Dickens, where, during a chat with the author’s great-great-great-granddaughter, Paul happens to mention that he had murderous Victorian ancestors whose execution was witnessed by Dickens! He also takes to the water on a stunning speedboat safari to explore more of the county’s 350 miles of coastline and, sweetly, gets rather emotional after spotting harbour seals and grey seals living near the estuary of the River Stour.

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

One of the great things about this show is the awe-inspiring history attached to some of the objects brought in. One such item is a leather wallet belonging to Andrew Gorrie from Lancashire, which he is hoping leatherwork expert Suzie Fletcher can restore. The wallet belonged to his former airman dad, who used it as a paddle on a life raft when he was shot down over the Atlantic in World War Two. Can Suzie rescue this crumbling heirloom?

Best box set to watch

Him & Her, seasons one to four, BritBox/BBC iPlayer

Russell Tovey, recently seen in ITV’s spooky drama The Sister, appears in lighter vein here as one half of a lazy twenty-something couple (Sarah Solemani plays his partner) who spend their days watching DVDs in his flat, at least until the idea of getting married starts to take hold. At times crude, it is also heart-warming and funny. Joe Wilkinson played Dan, the couple’s eccentric neighbour who lives in the flat upstairs, while Camille Coduri also starred.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, Netflix

Mamma Mia! star Christine Baranski is in full, glorious ‘Bah, humbug!’ mode in this festive film as Regina, a wealthy woman who returns to her hometown determined to evict all of the residents and sell the land to a developer – on Christmas Eve, no less! But will she have a change of heart after the intervention of an angel, played by Dolly Parton, and the reappearance of an old flame? This musical extravaganza from Netflix features 14 original songs, all written by Dolly herself, and is the perfect pre-Christmas warm-up.

Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape

