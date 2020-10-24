TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 25th October

Piers Morgan's Life Stories is just one of the gems on today...

Piers Morgan talks to Sir Cliff Richard, Channel 5 shows the definitive documentary ABBA: In Their Own Words, and there’s more mystery surrounding Peter Laurence in drama Roadkill. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

ABBA: In Their Own Words, 9pm, Channel 5

Is there anyone who hasn’t seen Mamma Mia!? One in four households own the DVD, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was the second-highest grossing film of 2018. So it’s safe to say the music of Abba is still popular decades after they won Eurovision in 1974. This documentary produced by Judy Craymer, who first brought Mamma Mia! to the stage, reminds us why we love Abba, with interviews and rare footage. A 1979 Wembley concert follows.

★★★★ LP

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 9pm, ITV

Long before Piers Morgan was born, Sir Cliff Richard was already a hugely successful pop star! So the GMB presenter will have plenty of ground to cover as Cliff appears on his interview show. Since Cliff has just turned 80, one of the questions will surely be how he has sustained such a long career (he was the first singer to have UK No 1s in five consecutive decades) and stayed so youthful. He’s still going strong, and if not for the pandemic, Cliff would have been performing on his postponed Great 80 live tour!

★★★★ IM

Roadkill, 9pm, BBC1

Dawn Ellison (Helen McCrory) kept Peter Laurence (Hugh Laurie) in her cabinet to harness his popularity, but it’s soon clear the new Justice Secretary is proving harder to control than the PM anticipated. Laurence makes an inflammatory speech about dramatic reforms to the British prison system, but that’s not the only storm on the horizon as this intriguing yarn begins to take shape. Rumours of the MP’s mysterious visit to Shephill Women’s Prison are beginning to spread and sacked journalist Charmian Pepper has travelled to America to dig up dirt on him, but will she find anyone willing to go on the record?

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Desperate Housewives, seasons one to eight, Amazon Prime Video

Those who loved Why Women Kill will want to watch (or rewatch) this comedy drama from its creator Marc Cherry, starring Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria. It opens with the shocking suicide of one of the wives on Wisteria Lane.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Whether or not you are familiar with Dame Daphne du Maurier’s terrifying 1938 thriller, this adaptation is a real treat. Lily James shows vulnerability and steel as the young heroine who marries widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer). But their life together at Maxim’s home, Manderley, is tainted by memories of his dead first wife, Rebecca. Dame Kristin Scott Thomas steals every scene as the chilling housekeeper Mrs Danvers, and look out for Keeley Hawes as Maxim’s gung-ho sister, Beatrice.

Live sport

Motorsport: Portuguese Grand Prix 11.30am (start time 1.10pm), Sky Sports F1/NOW TV (highlights, 6.30pm, C4)

Rigby Union: England v Barbarians 1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Arena/Sky Sports Mix/NOW TV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on TV tonight – Piers probes the Peter Pan of Pop

