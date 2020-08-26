TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 26th August

The Secret Life of the Zoo is just one of the gems on today...

The Secret Life of the Zoo recalls some of its most memorable moments, C4 tells the remarkable story of Peter: The Human Cyborg, and Netflix looks back at the history of the Paralympic Games in Rising Phoenix. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Peter: The Human Cyborg, 9pm, C4

This inspirational film follows scientist Peter Scott-Morgan, who after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease came up with a plan to have a computer plugged into his brain that will control a realistic-sounding synthetic voice, plus an avatar of himself, an exoskeleton and a self-drive vehicle in which he will stand upright. The tech and outcomes are impressive, but most remarkable are Peter’s grace in the face of adversity, and the devoted care of his husband, Francis.

★★★★ IM

The Secret Life of the Zoo, 8pm, C4

There’s a chance to look back at the best moments from Chester Zoo in this new catch-up series, starting tonight with some seriously dramatic births, including jewel wasp Ripley, who lays her eggs on a cockroach, which is then feasted on live by her hungry larvae! Meanwhile, rare rhinoceros hornbill Liv finally lays eggs after a traumatic fire destroyed her habitat, and elephant Thi goes into labour after a long and exhausting 22-month pregnancy. But as keepers fear Thi’s calf could be stillborn, they’re in for a shock when during the night cameras capture the birth…

★★★ HD

Rising Phoenix, Netflix

Tokyo’s Paralympics may be postponed until next year, but this eye-opening film explores the Games’ incredible impact and reveals how they have evolved from their origins in 1948 when German-born neurosurgeon Ludwig Guttmann organised a sports contest for disabled athletes at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire. Meanwhile, Paralympians including Team GB’s gold-medal-winning sprinter Jonnie Peacock reflect on how the Games have changed their lives and the way that disability is viewed.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

Stath Lets Flats, seasons 1-2, All 4

The antics of incompetent but well-meaning letting agent Stath (Jamie Demetriou) deservedly won two BAFTAs last month for Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star, who also created the series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Venom, Netflix

Tom Hardy plays dual roles in this Marvel Comics superhero movie. A spin-off figure from the Spider-Man series, his character is crafty US journalist Eddie Brock, who becomes bonded with an alien life form that gives him superpowers as alter ego Venom. There are some darkly funny moments as Hardy’s befuddled antihero grapples with his new persona – who possesses a snake-like tongue, sharp teeth and a taste for human brains – along with entertainingly surreal banter between the two.

Live sport

Rugby League: Northampton Saints v Bath 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 2

7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 2 See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

Soaps on TV tonight

