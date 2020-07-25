TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 26th July

A Suitable Boy is just one of the gems on today...

Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy is brought to life, the Good Girls are back on Netflix, and Dutch thriller The Adulterer returns to C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

Good Girls, Netflix

Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks is back playing Beth as the dark comedy-drama about three cash-strapped-mums-turned-criminals returns for a third series. This time, following criminal mastermind Rio’s untimely death at the end of season two, Beth, best pal Ruby (Retta) and Beth’s sister Annie (Mae Whitman) all take on new side jobs that just happen to be convenient for their new money-laundering venture. A guilt-ridden Beth befriends Rhea, the mother of Rio’s child, but is the gangster really dead?

★★★★ NC

A Suitable Boy, 9pm, BBC1

Mother and daughter relationships can often be tricky, and when beautiful, young student Lata Mehra finds herself the focus of her mother’s ambitions in 1951 India, she wastes no time in rebelling! This gripping six-part series, based on Vikram Seth’s celebrated novel set in newly independent India, sees Lata’s widowed mum Rupa (Mahira Kakkar) revel in arranging the marriage of eldest daughter Savita. Now she has her sights on setting up free-spirited Lata with a suitable young man… An upbeat start to an epic journey.

★★★★ ER

The Adulterer, 11.20pm, C4/All 4 (box set)

The risqué Walter Presents Dutch thriller returns for a final series, picking things up two years down the line from series two as Willem and Iris are about to marry. Although it’s a happy time, Willem is haunted by the fact that he couldn’t prove Couwenberg was responsible for his ordeal. But a mysterious wedding guest, Anna Eckhardt (Thekla Reuten), claims to represent a client who also wants Couwenberg put behind bars permanently.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Staged, one season, BBC iPlayer

One of the most enjoyable lockdown comedies we’ve seen. David Tennant and Michael Sheen clearly relish their roles as fictionalised versions of themselves, as they prepare to rehearse a play via video calls.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Deep Impact, 4.10pm (times vary), BBC2

The special effects play second fiddle to the human drama in this apocalyptic disaster movie about a comet that’s on a collision course with Earth. Morgan Freeman, as the US President, anchors an appealing cast that includes Elijah Wood, Téa Leoni, Robert Duvall, Leelee Sobieski and Vanessa Redgrave. The film is a gut-wrenching emotional experience, full of moments of heroism and sacrifice.

Live sport

Premier League Football from 3pm (k-o 4pm), Sky Sports/NOW TV/BT Sport

Don’t miss A Suitable Boy on TV tonight – brilliant storytelling in vibrant India

