TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 26th June

Celebrity Snoop Dogs show us round their owners' homes on C4, Jamie Oliver demonstrates more Quick & Easy Food, and relive The Glastonbury Experience on BBC2.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Jamie’s Quick & Easy Food, 8pm, C4

Are you looking for mealtime inspiration now that your tried-and-tested recipes have been tried a few too many times during lockdown? Jamie Oliver’s at hand with a new series full of recipes using just five ingredients. First up is a rogan josh lamb curry with aubergines. An impressive harissa salad is next, transformed by the humble butternut squash. Jamie’s signature pasta dish is an appealing pesto prawn taglierini (perfect for when we can entertain again) and, for a sweet treat, flapjacks – ready in 15!

★★★★ MC

Celebrity Snoop Dogs, 8.30pm, C4

This barking-mad property show is perfect lockdown comfort viewing. It’s a sort of canine Through the Keyhole, in which celebs’ pooches, with cameras attached to their backs, give us a dog’s-eye view of their owners’ homes, and it’s up to the viewers to figure out who lives in them. First up, a Lhasa Apso rescue dog shows us around an open-plan home, and a golden Labrador pads round a countryside house. With celebrities, upmarket properties and cute dogs carrying cameras, what’s not to like?!

★★★ IM

The Glastonbury Experience Live, 8.30pm, BBC2

Glastonbury is the highlight of the summer festival season but this year is particularly special as it’s the event’s 50th anniversary. Or it would have been, had COVID-19 not scuppered plans for a festival that counted Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and Taylor Swift among the headliners. But the BBC is still marking the occasion with a host of programmes, including this compilation of archive footage hosted by Jo Whiley and Mark Radcliffe. Later, you can see sets from Beyoncé (10pm, BBC2) and Jay-Z (11.30pm, BBC4), plus a magical Glastonbury moment as Elbow perform One Day Like This at sunset at the 2011 festival (9pm, BBC4).

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Homeland, seasons 1-7, Netflix

Now that the spy thriller has finished, it is good to go back to previous series, especially the exhilarating first one when bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) began to suspect that Marine Sgt Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) had been ‘turned’ during his eight years missing in action in the Middle East.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Downton Abbey, 8pm, Sky Premiere

The Crawley family and its retinue of faithful staff return to our screens with a feature-length film set in 1927, two years after the events of the last TV series took place. Robert and Cora are expecting a visit from King George V and Queen Mary and, as well as the flurry of preparations above and below stairs for the royal visitors, there’s love in the air, a hint of a scandal and an assassination attempt afoot. Heart-warmingly familiar and just as engaging as the TV series, fans will love it!

Live sport

PGA Golf: Travelers Championship 11.30am, Sky Sports Golf

Soaps on TV tonight

Celebrity Snoop Dogs

