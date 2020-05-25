TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 26th May

Springwatch is just one of the gems on today...

Springwatch is back, with everyone keeping their distance, Bake Off: The Professionals returns on C4, and there’s a new House Through Time on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Bake Off: The Professionals, 8pm, C4

Much as we enjoy the amateurs and their brilliant bakes, we also love seeing the stunning creations of the pros as they battle to tantalise the tastebuds of judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin. The first six teams of chefs are thrown straight in at the deep end as they have to reimagine some miniature classics – strawberry tarts and fruit salads. Luckily, hosts Tom Allen and Liam Charles add a bit of light relief to the proceedings!

★★★★ CC

Springwatch, 8pm, BBC2

Beavers, badgers and grey seals are some of the animals Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams are hoping to show viewers as the series returns for a live three-week run. With restrictions still in place, the trio will each be broadcasting separately from their home turf: Chris in the New Forest, Gillian at her Cornish base and Iolo in mid-Wales. Sadly, Michaela Strachan is currently

in lockdown in South Africa, but she’ll be joining in by sharing her favourite Springwatch highlights from the past decade.

★★★★ TL

A House Through Time, 9pm, BBC2

David Olusoga is back to reveal the social history of Britain through new eyes. This time he traces the lives of the residents who lived at 10 Guinea Street, Bristol. There’s a tragic tale of a disgraced daughter, followed by the rise to power of an ambitious politician, who by 1837 was the mayor of Bristol at a time of political upheaval. David also follows the fate of a former domestic servant, demonstrating the hardships faced by poor women at this time, and ends with the tale of an enterprising young man who ended up in a lunatic asylum.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Spooks, seasons 1-10, BBC iPlayer

Recently seen as Charles Ingram in ITV’s Quiz, Matthew Macfadyen is a tough spy in this MI5 drama that co-stars his now wife Keeley Hawes. Bomb threats, shootings and kidnappings are all part of the job in this action-packed series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Arrival, 9pm, Film4

Twelve spacecraft are dotted about the globe and Amy Adams’ linguist is brought to Montana by colonel Forest Whitaker to find out what the visitors want. But she and physicist Jeremy Renner have to race against time, as the world’s military leaders are getting jumpy… An engrossing and highly intelligent sci-fi tale.

Soaps on TV tonight

