TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 26th November

Saving Britain's Pubs is just one of the gems on today...

Tom Kerridge calls last orders on his tour of the country Saving Britain’s Pubs, three orphaned brothers’ lives are changed by the DIY SOS team, and Pharrell Williams is on the lookout for Voices of Fire on Netflix. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.



Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

DIY SOS: The Big Build, 8pm, BBC1

Former foster parents Stephen and Lynn Smedley’s retirement plans were changed forever when their daughter Carrie died suddenly, and grandsons Ruben, Jaden and Uche came to live with them in their two-bedroom bungalow – sharing a triple bunk bed in a single room. The team set out to extend the house and give the family some breathing space, and Nick Knowles’ chats with Ruben reveal him to be a thoughtful, upstanding young man who takes caring for his younger brothers very seriously.

★★★★ SP

Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge, 8pm, BBC2

It’s cruelly apt that this series, planned as a four-parter, ended up being cut down to three episodes as a result of the pandemic – it echoes the change in fortunes of the featured pubs, which were forced shut by the lockdown just as they were finding their feet. This final instalment follows each pub through that unprecedented time as the publicans film their own experiences. As Tom notes, lockdown brings challenges but it also gives each of them time to step back, evaluate their business and work out what needs to change.

★★★★ SP

Voices of Fire, Netflix

This is a talent show unlike any other. No celebrity judges, no fancy staging or backing music, but a steady stream of ordinary people with extraordinary stories lining up to audition for a gospel choir in Hampton Roads, Virginia. Perhaps it’s because singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams (a judge on The Voice US) is involved, or his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams has successfully shared his vision of creating the world’s biggest multicultural community choir, but there’s no end of talent and it keeps coming, their voices powerful and raw.

★★★★ MC

Best box set to watch

Him & Her, seasons one to four, BritBox/BBC iPlayer

Russell Tovey, recently seen in ITV’s spooky drama The Sister, appears in lighter vein here as one half of a lazy twenty-something couple (Sarah Solemani plays his partner) who spend their days watching DVDs in his flat, at least until the idea of getting married starts to take hold. At times crude, it is also heart-warming and funny. Joe Wilkinson played Dan, the couple’s eccentric neighbour who lives in the flat upstairs, while Camille Coduri also starred.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Grounded For Christmas, 3.10pm, Channel 5

Hit by a sudden blizzard, airline pilot Julianna Guill co-opts fellow pilot Corey Sevier into pretending to be her boyfriend when she visits her parents nearby for Christmas, after hearing her ex will be there with his new squeeze. Yes, love blooms in usual festive TV movie fashion, but watch out for Cheryl Ladd as Guill’s mum.

Live sport

Europa League Football: SC Braga v Leicester City 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 1

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 1 Europa League Football: Molde v Arsenal 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 2

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Sparta Prague v Celtic 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3 Europa League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Ludogorets 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Rangers v Benfica 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss Saving Britain’s Pubs on TV tonight – it’s been a journey

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!