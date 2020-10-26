TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 26th October

The Sister is just one of the gems on today...

Spooky new drama The Sister starts on ITV, Ruth Jones traces her past in Who Do You Think You Are?, and Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in The Undoing on Sky Atlantic. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Who Do You Think You Are?, 9pm, BBC1

Ruth Jones never met her paternal grandfather Henry Richard Jones, who died before she was born, but her desire to learn more about him is so heartfelt that we feel just as invested as she does. The Gavin & Stacey star is thrilled to find out that Henry was a dispenser who was involved with the Medical Aid Societies in South Wales and her pride is palpable as she reads his letters to the Government, including Health Minister Aneurin Bevan, urging it to let the societies take part in shaping the development of the NHS.

★★★★ CC

The Sister, 9pm, ITV

Prepare to spend the next few days on the edge of your sofa as this four-part thriller, from the dark mind of Luther creator Neil Cross, will leave you gripped. Russell Tovey plays Nathan, who has spent 10 years trying to hide his involvement in the death of Elise, the sister of his now wife, Holly. But his secret is threatened with exposure when creepy paranormal investigator Bob (Bertie Carvel), who was also embroiled in Elise’s demise, turns up saying that they need to move her body… Continues daily until Thursday.

★★★★ CC

The Undoing, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Therapist Grace Fraser is married to charming oncologist Jonathan, with son Henry thriving at an elite New York school. All in all she’s living her best life. That’s until she meets artist Elena at a fancy school fundraiser. Elena is, frankly, a bit weird and takes a fierce interest in Grace. A brutal murder, missing husband and unravelling soon follow. A glamorous, whodunnit with Nicole Kidman as Grace, Hugh Grant as Jonathan and Donald Sutherland as Grace’s father Franklin. Think Broadchurch but set in affluent New York.

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Desperate Housewives, seasons one to eight, Amazon Prime Video

Those who loved Why Women Kill will want to watch (or rewatch) this comedy drama from its creator Marc Cherry, starring Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria. It opens with the shocking suicide of one of the wives on Wisteria Lane.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

A Quiet Place, 9pm, Film4

A supremely terrifying movie directed and co-written by its star John Krasinski. The setting is a post apocalyptic near future in which two parents (Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt) and their kids struggle to stay alive in a world that has been overrun by sightless monsters – all ears and teeth – that hunt by sound. The tension is wound ever tighter until we’re ready to scream, even if the characters can’t

Live sport

Premier League Football: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

